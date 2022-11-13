5 best DC Comics sneakers

Debuting in 1934, DC Comics introduced everyone to a fantasy parallel universe with many heroes and villains, each with their own back story and character depth. Many well-known DC comic characters, including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Superman, and Aquaman, have contributed to ground-breaking fashion collaborations.

Aside from high-end fashion and streetwear apparel fashion, DC comic characters have also treated sneakerheads to various sneaker collaborations. Here is a list of the top five DC comic sneakers that became highly celebrated among sneakerheads over the years.

The PUMA x Batman Court Rider 2.0 and four other DC comic sneakers will be loved by sneakerheads.

1) Superman x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

Men Shoes @lovemenshoes Converse X DC Comics Chuck Taylor Hi "Superman" Unisex Sneakers | Get this item at ift.tt/1byiCfT http://t.co/kcGWhbyy5H Converse X DC Comics Chuck Taylor Hi "Superman" Unisex Sneakers | Get this item at ift.tt/1byiCfT http://t.co/kcGWhbyy5H

Promotional collaborations with various brands have aided the world of DC comics greatly. Their depictions have appeared everywhere, from classic action figures to more real-world examples you can display during your daily combat against crime.

The Superman x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star kicks were released in September 2012 for $75 at various retailers. These sneakers feature Superman descending from the clouds on a steel-colored canvas upper with a somber segment in blue, red, and yellow. Meanwhile, the iconic Chuck Taylor ankle patch shines on red laces and a white rubber toe cap.

2) STRAY RATS X 990V3 "THE JOKER REPRISE FINALE"

Stray Rats @STRAYRATS STRAY RATS / THE JOKER / NEW BALANCE COLLECTION next month (REPRISE FINALE) STRAY RATS / THE JOKER / NEW BALANCE COLLECTION next month (REPRISE FINALE) 🃏❤️🐀 https://t.co/bK2AIwv690

Stray Rats has once again paid homage to the Joker by using colors associated with the Clown Prince of Gotham City on the 990v3 model. The shoe has a black mesh base with matching purple and green suede overlays. The added detailing appears in the form of Reflective 3M hits, with New Balance branding at the rear, tongue, and midfoot completing the look. The cross-branded insoles also feature a Joker motif.

These DC comic sneakers were initially released at select New Balance retail stores in November 2019 for $830.

3) PUMA-x-DC-JUSTICE-LEAGUE-Superman-RS-Z-Sneakers

The Puma RS-New Z's look features a Superman theme and bold PUMA branding, highlighted by detachable Superman logo tags on the heels. A closer look reveals a stylish text midsole, a holographic tongue brand with collaboration details, and a mesh upper with suede and leather overlays.

The kicks come in blue and BLUEMAZING/RED/YELLOW colorways and add a new punch to every sneakerhead's personality. Moreover, they can be paired with any simple attire. These vibrant stellar sneakers went on sale for $120 on June 2022 at select PUMA retail stores.

4) PUMA x Batman Court Rider 2.0

The crusader never fails to bring chaos down, and one such madness among sneakerheads was created by PUMA through their PUMA x Batman Court Rider 2.0. This silhouette is dark, moody, and influenced by Bruce Wayne's mysterious hidden identity, with obscured design elements and cut strikes inspired by the renowned attire.

The kick is constructed with jet-black mesh, and the label's form strips featuring at lateral sides. Additionally, for optimal movement, the kick has in-built lace closure. The Rubber outsole with elevated abrasion rubbery foam compound from PUMA for greater durability and grip. Finally, the tongue of the sneaker has PUMA and the Batman Logo for a more powerful portrayal of the cross-branding.

The 2022 released DC Comic sneakers went on sale for all sneakerheads and DC fans at certain retail stores for $110.

5) DC Justice League x Puma Cali Star Wonder Woman

The DC Justice League x Puma collection features all-new Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman styles. In addition, the collection combines an iconic color palette with comic book-inspired illustrations on sneakers and apparel.

The DC Justice League x Puma Cali Star Wonder Woman features a white upper that is accentuated with intense red and blue overlays, encasing, and branding. The sneakers' main features include Wonder Woman labeling on the tongue, the Wonder Woman signature on the heels, and a metallic gold strip with PUMA branding on the white midsole.

Released in March 2022 for $90, these kicks were introduced in a white and intense red colorway at the PUMA retail stores and other select retailers.

Sneaker brands and DC comics cross-branding are the collaboration sneakerheads didn't realize they needed, and these five sneakers are a testament to that. Let us know in the comments which ones piqued your interest the most and which DC comics and sneaker collaborations you hope to see in the future.

