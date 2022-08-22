3 best Puma collabs in 2022

The German sportswear giant, Puma, is celebrating one of its best years yet. The label has made multiple drops and strides with pop-culture collaborations throughout the week, up until August 2022. These partnerships are quickly recognized as trademarks for their respective brands. The label also collaborated with the iconic animated series Rick and Morty, which garnered a lot of attention.

Even though the label is 74 years old, the German-based sportswear giant still knows how to let loose and playfully deliver its aesthetics. Innovative elements, embellishments, collaborations, and colors have led the label to the top and produce kicks that emphasize our garb.

With 2022 well underway, Sportskeeda has decided to take a peek at the best Puma collabs that have blessed the sneakerheads' feet this year.

Top 3 sneaker collaboration of Puma in year 2022

1 ) DC x Puma Batman collection

The Batman inspired collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

DC and Warner Bros. collaborated with the footwear label to launch a limited-edition capsule, inspired by the newly released DC film The Batman.

The Puma x Batman collection was launched on the German sportswear giant's website to celebrate the grittiness of Gotham City and the heroics of Batman. The collection draws its inspiration from the film, and features multiple shoutouts to the franchise with graphics of Batmobile, Bat emblem, and the feature them over the apparel and footwear offerings.

The footwear line from the collection includes the classic Puma Suede shoes, a Fierce 2 silhouette, RS-X silhouette, Mayze silhouette and two court rider hoops.

The classic Puma suede is clad in black, the Fierce 2 silhouette is inspired by Catwoman, the RS-X silhouette is clad in black and red hues, the Mayze silhouette comes in a sleek all-black hue with accents of red in the form of stripes, and the two court rider silhouttes alternatively pay homage to Batman and Catwoman.

Apart from the sneaker collection, the collaborative capsule also included two football boot silhouettes. The two football boot offerings include the Batman Ultra cleats and the Future Z silhouette.

The collaborative collection also offers apparel pieces for both men and women. The apparel pieces include hoodies, tees, track pants, shorts, tops, cropper tops, and leggings which are available in a retail price range of $35 to $90.

The accessories line from the collection included a backpack, baseball cap, and chest bag. The collection was released on the official e-commerce site of the sportswear giant on February 26, 2022.

2) Dunkin x Puma

Dunkin Iced-coffee inspired GV special shoes (Image via Puma)

In 2022, the German sportswear label also branched out in terms of food-themed collaborations and Dunkin's franchise was first on the list of the food-themed collaboration. The sportswear jauggernaut and the global food chain released two new classic footwear silhouettes under the collaborative project.

The two silhouettes include Puma's GV special and Triple Basketball shoes. The playful collection was launched to celebrate this year's Iced Coffee Day, observed on May 25.

Dunkin' Ice Coffee Day is an annual celebration in which the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation donates 100% of proceeds received from the Dunkin' franchises around the nation to the local children's hospitals on the day.

Both the collaborative offerings from the duo's maiden project, i.e. the shoe label's GV Special and the Triple Basketball silhouette, come clad in a mix of Dunkin's characteristic colors pink and orange.

The first silhouette, dubbed the GV Special pair, features an upper constructed out of leather material with a white base. The white hue is then highlighted and emblazoned with the pink and orange hues contouring to enhance the aesthetic.

The GV special silhouette features custom laces, which are fashioned in Dunkin's special dual tone.

The second offering, dubbed the Triple basketball silhouette, is exhibited in a whimsicle and playful pattern. The shoe's upper is constructed out of quality mesh and premium knit. The only minimalist feature can be seen on the toe area, which comes clad in white mesh. The heels and medial sections come clad in orange and pink hues.

The silhouette has custom sprinkle-inspired sock liners. The branding detail is added with co-branded emblems over the footbeds and tongue flaps. Finishing off the look are multiple Dunkin Donut symbols, enhancing the collaborative efforts in a limited-edition aesthetic.

The debut Dunkin x Puma collaborative range was released on Puma's official e-commerce site and select retailers on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The collection launched at a retail price of $80 to $90.

3) Rick and Morty x Puma shoes

The German sportswear label released a collaborative project with Adult Swim in 2022 for a spring season offering. The Adult Swim animated series launched two silhouettes, dubbed the Puma RS-X and the LaMelo Ball's limited edition MB.01 sneakers.

The first offering on the list includes the MB.01 colorway, which takes on the intergalactic adventure. The colorway pays homage to Rick. The left pair of the sneakers features a neon green and bright skin with bold red accents. The left pair features Rick's visage inside the tongue, while the right foot is clad in red color scheme with Morty's visage.

The Rick and Morty x MB.01 was released on the official e-commerce site on Friday, February 19, 2022 at a retail price of $135.

The second offering on the list is the latest RS-X silhouette, which is clad in lime green footsteps and fashioned in a chunky sole unit.

The RS-X shoe is fashioned with chunky sole units and the uppers are reinterpreted in the incandescent green and neon yellow. The shoe is constructed out of superior leather and premium mesh work.

The mesh is adorned over tongue tags, toe boxes, and around the collars. The leather, on the other hand, is seen over the medial sides, eyestays, dubraes, and underneath heels.

The shoes also include neon laces and RS-X markings over the tongue to add in extra flair. The German footwear label's signature branding can be seen over the medial sides. Lastly, a galactic-esque print is accentuated beautifully across the bulky midsoles.

Rick and Morty features are added to the rear of the tongues. The Rick and Morty x RS-X silhouette was released on the official e-commerce site on May 26, 2022, at a retail price of $120.

