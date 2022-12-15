Vans x Timberland footwear pack: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored

Vans and Timberland, two VF Corp. labels, have collaborated on a footwear collection for the first time ever. The duo collaborated to produce the Half Cab Hiker, dubbed a hybrid of a skating shoe and a hiker boot, in honor of the Half Cab's 30th anniversary.

On December 20, 2022, Vans, Timberland, and a few other shops will launch the Vans x Timberland collab collection for purchase both online and in-store. The Half Hiker will be available in men's sizes for $160 at retail, whereas the 6in sneakers will cost $230 per pair.

Vans x Timberland sneaker pack will be offering a three-piece collection with two sneaker models

Here's a detailed look at the 6in boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

As each label normally seeks to establish its own personality in the market, it's uncommon to see two footwear makers collaborate. Nonetheless, this unusual occurrence is taking place when we see Allbirds and Adidas team up this year.

The partnership between Timberland, a mainstay in New York City, and California's Vans, a brand that focuses on skateboarding, combines the looks of both companies without looking overdone.

Each label offers one of its most easily recognizable silhouettes for the other to design and develop. For example, Vans provides Timberland with two colorblockings of what is now a boot rendition of the Half Cab silhouette (labeled the Half Hiker). At the same time, Timberland allows Vans to customize the iconic 6in Waterproof boot with its checkerboard theme and branding.

Take a closer look at the upcoming Half Cab/Hiker Wheat colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

As stated by the skateboarding label, the 1988-produced Timberland Euro Hiker, an ultralight hiking boot, and the Half Cab were both major influences on the development of the Half Cab Hiker.

For the latest footwear pack, the Half Cab is offered in two color options. While one is designed in the traditional "Wheat" hue, the other one is dressed in a "Beef & Broccoli" colorway. Moreover, both variants are made using suede overlays.

Each has Timberland and Half Cab emblems embossed close to the collar area and heel counter, as well as a lace set that you would generally see on a conventional model of Timberland boots. Additionally, the silhouette's sole unit undergoes a makeover as a sizeable rubber piece curls close up to the top and the outdoor-ready outer sole unit is cobbled.

Here's a detailed look at the arriving Half Hiker boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vans' version of the 6in Waterproof Boot comes in a "Black Gum" shade, with most of the top made of suede, while the white stitching is used as accents all throughout. A pair of black flat lace sets that go up the tongue flaps pass through eyestays that are mounted on a panel decorated with a black and gray checkerboard design.

Besides that, the traditional water-resistant Timberland emblem is placed above the tongue flap and the heel counter features a "Off The Wall" design in a vivid red color that pops off the black rubber it is attached to. A robust rubber midsole and a gum rubber outer sole unit, which are present underneath the foot, finishes off the look.

Save the date for the upcoming footwear lineup that will be dropped next week. One can also sign up to the partnering labels’ official websites for quick updates on the limited edition release.

