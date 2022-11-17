Where to buy Christopher Raeburn x Vans collection? Release date and more details explored 

American skateboarding and lifestyle brand Vans is a collaborative powerhouse, and for the latest lineup, it has partnered with the British fashion label Christopher Raeburn. For the new joint venture, the latter has reinterpreted two of the former’s most popular silhouettes, namely Old Skool and Sk8-Hi models. These models will be offered in two classy colorways, “Black” and “Camo.”

The upcoming Christopher Raeburn x Vans collection is all set to make its debut on November 18, 2022. Although the pricing details are kept under wraps for now, these pairs will be purchasable from the online locations of Vans and a couple of other select retail shops. Interested shoppers will have to stick around for price details.

One can even sign up to the skating brand’s official website to receive quick updates on this arriving collection.

Christopher Raeburn x Vans have recreated Old Skool and Sk8-Hi models

Take a look at the shoes offered in the upcoming collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following last week's partnerships with Benjamin Edgar, VICTORIA, and WTAPS, the skateboarding label has now unveiled its upcoming significant partnership in the shape of the Christopher Raeburn x Vans Collection.

The Old Skool and Sk8-Hi each come in four colors across two models, and they both come in sneaky black and military camouflage. The footwear is covered with Gore-Tex and has 25% natural rubber and 25% bio-based EVA foam made from plants, making them perfect for seasonal changes.

The dark-toned inner linings of these shoes are highlighted with customary Vans branding prints. The co-branded tags are also added to the tongue flaps. All these pairs are topped with similar black lace sets.

Here's a detailed look at the apparel items offered under the latest collection (Image via Christopher Raeburn)

The entire collection features co-branding to cement the partnership further. Moreover, a wide selection of items made entirely from recycled polyester is also included.

The apparel capsule perfectly compliments the footwear designs, as they are also adorned with stealthy black and military camo designs. This assortment will offer zipped hoodies, beanies, shorts, tees, and more. All of these limited edition items are finished with branding accents of the partnering labels.

On November 18, 2022, the complete collection will be available with the aforementioned apparel assortment. Retail prices have not yet been released. However, they will be available in men's sizes at Vans and a few other select retailers worldwide.

More about the designer and his brand Christopher Raeburn

Christopher Raeburn is a British fashion designer who kick-started his eponymous fashion label in 2009. For a worldwide audience, the designer has built his own brand in an ethical and insightful manner. The RMADE mentality has particularly led the way in repurposing leftover materials and clothing to make unique and useful items.

Along with this, a highly collaborative spirit inspires products that are opulent, handcrafted, and worthy of awards. This groundbreaking method, which applies to men's, women's, luggage, and accessories, strikes an unusual balance between high concept, accessibility, and wearability.

With its Raeburn Lab in the heart of East London, the designer's collection is offered in leading stores across the globe and receives media recognition worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes