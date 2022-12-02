Where to buy JJJJound x Adidas Samba capsule collection? Everything we know so far

The German activewear company Adidas has teamed up with emerging design label JJJJound to reinterpret its iconic Samba silhouette. The two colorways of this sneaker collection recently appeared on the internet that is planned for 2023.

The brand new JJJJound x Adidas Samba capsule will arrive in the coming months. Although the release date is kept under wraps by both partners, these footwear designs are expected to be offered by the online locations of both the brands and a couple of other affiliated retail chains. Interested readers can stay tuned for pricing details for these pairs.

JJJJound x Adidas Samba capsule collection will be offered in black and tan colorways

Take a closer look at the two colorways expected to be offered under the upcoming JJJJound x Adidas Samba capsule (Image via Instagram/@Thrift2.000)

Founded by Justin R. Saunders, the creative studio is based in Montreal, Canada. A virtual mood board named JJJJound was established in 2006 with the objective of examining the recurrent themes in a traditional style. The color-coordinated pictorial stream of consciousness, which contains thousands of carefully chosen visuals, is now a widely used resource and standard in the design industry.

Ever since the outset, JJJJound has developed over the past ten years into an interactive design studio that seeks to influence through a variety of means. This includes the creation of durable, purposeful products, the design and construction of significant physical settings, and the ongoing content management of its digital platform.

Saunders' label has collaborated with various well-known artists and businesses in addition to its initiatives to further its strict design principles. Moreover, JJJJound's effective business strategy has increasingly included sneaker partnerships. Now, soon after releasing its Montreal-only New Balance 990v3, the company is hinting that an Adidas Samba collection is in the works.

The popularity of this collaboration has soared recently as a result of its numerous ventures. As it is, this decision also makes perfect sense considering that JJJound frequently elevates popular shapes. Although the Canadian fashion label hasn't officially announced any information about this launch quite yet, we have a sneak preview of the two upcoming colors.

Another look at the black/white colorway (Image via Instagram/@Thrift2.000)

As with past JJJJound ventures, the design is fairly simple, with a black iteration and a neutral tan colorway. In the black/white colorblocking, the Three Stripes along the midfoot, as well as the heel tab, are given a striking white revamp while a short-haired suede dominates the top and remains all-black.

Moreover, gum brown is used for the leather inside, and the heel tab is the only place where the JJJJound logo can be seen. Rounding up the shoe is a semi-translucent gum rubber midsole and an outer sole unit that is located underneath.

On the tan variant, the top is made of hairy suede and has a wheat-like hue. The Three Stripes and the heel tab has a deeper tan color in contrast. Similar to the black model, the leather sockliner complements the upper while bearing JJJJound's branding on the heel tab. Finalizing the esthetic is a semi-translucent gum rubber outer sole unit that matches the rest.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming JJJJound x Adidas Samba shoe capsule. Sneakerheads can also subscribe to the partnering labels’ official web pages to receive further updates on these arriving low-top sneakers.

