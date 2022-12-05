Where to buy Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Nylon sneaker pack? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Boston-based sportswear company Reebok has once again teamed up with the high-end luxury label Maison Margiela to reinterpret the former’s widely loved Reebok Classic Leather silhouette. For the latest sneaker lineup, the popular duo has recreated the silhouette in two colorways. These trailblazing sneakers will be offered in white and black color options.

The upcoming Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Nylon shoes will be available from December 9, 2022, onwards. Both variants will be offered at a fixed price of $350 for each pair.

Those interested in getting their hands on these luxe leather shoes can find them online as well as at the outlets of Reebok and Maison Margiela, and their few other select retail marketplaces.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Nylon sneakers have a unique split-toe design

The collab collection will offer two black and white colorways of Reebok Classic Leather shoes (image via Reebok)

The newly created Classic Leather Tabi Nylon, which comes in "White" and "Black" color schemes, is a lightweight iteration of the pair's Classic Leather Tabi, which made its debut in 2020 and has since been reissued multiple times. Each is dressed in a monotone ensemble with suede accents that are either black or pale brownish-gray.

Each pair also features nylon inserts, an EVA-backed sole unit, and a co-branded tongue flap with Margiela's iconic numbering system. Margiela's split-toe, which was inspired by Japanese fashion, finishes off the overall sneaker design.

Martin Margiela established the Paris-based fashion house in 1988, and it has been breaking boundaries ever since. Since 2014, John Galliano, the creative director, has handled tailoring, methods, and workmanship with an unwavering devotion to creativity and innovation.

Over the past few years, American sportswear company Reebok and high-end fashion house Maison Margiela have joined forces and blended their trademark motifs and styles to create unique sneakers that are immediately recognizable as a joint venture.

The Reebok TZ Pump was the focus of the two last month, and they presented it in a variety of vintage colorways. To pay homage to Classic Nylon and Margiela's legendary Tabi style, they have now once more reinvented the Classic Leather.

The collab’s description on the official webpage of the shoe label reads:

“The latest Maison Margiela x Reebok collaboration showcases a series of Reebok classics through Maison Margiela’s signature code, the memory of. By peeling back the layers, the authentic construction of the sneaker is revealed.”

Take a closer look at the upcoming Reebok Classic Leather sneaker (image via Reebok)

The idea behind their latest launch is further elaborated:

“The visual recollection of an object or feeling that is no longer materially visible, but palpable through an outline or suggestion. The embodiment of taking a classic look and using it as a canvas to tell your own story. This is the history of originality.”

Set your reminders for the brand new Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Nylon sneaker offerings. Interested purchasers can sign up on the shoe company’s official web page for instant updates on the aforementioned leather shoes.

Poll : 0 votes