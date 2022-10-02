Where to buy Maison Margiela x Reebok Memory Of collection? Price and more explored

French luxury fashion house Maison Margiela has continued its collaborative streak with the Boston-based accessible sportswear giant Reebok for four new makeovers of their classic silhouettes under the "Memory Of" collection. The dynamic duo have always brought something unique to their previously released Classic Leather Tabi sneakers or the newly released "Memory Of" shoe collection.

Under the Memory Of collection, the brands will be presenting two fresh takes on both Club C V2 and Classic Leather V2 silhouettes. The collaborative collection features four makeovers of two silhouettes and was launched on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Maison Margiela on September 30, 2022.

More about the newly launched four-piece Maison Margiela x Reebok Club C and Classic Leather "Memory Of" collection

A crossover between sportswear brands and luxury houses is one of the best marketing techniques to grab the attention of consumers from different markets and a perfect way to stay relevant in the space. The same could be the reason why Margiela and Reebok continue to team up for footwear collections.

First featured in the Spring Summer 2022, the second team up between the two decorates the second version of Club C and Classic Leather. The latest collection, dubbed the "Memory Of," demonstrates a further exploration of the techniques seen in the initial designs by pushing the boundaries of deconstruction within the frames of being true to the original model and recognizability.

Much like the previously-launched projects, Creative Director of Maison Margiela, John Galliano leans into the concepts of deconstruction for this four-piece collaborative collection. Each sneaker in the collection will be available in triple black and triple white colorways.

The official site has introduced the collaborative collection, saying:

"For the latest chapter in the ongoing collaboration, a series of Reebok classics are interpreted through the Maison's signature concept, The Memory Of. The technique evokes the impression of familiar elements through the deconstruction of garments and accessories."

The site further talks about the details and concepts behind the project, explaining:

"It is the visual recollection of an object or feeling that is no longer materially visible, but palpable through an outline or suggestion: the memory of something that once was."

While one might not note many visual differences at first glance, sneaker heads and brand enthusiasts can immediately tell the difference between the two silhouettes.

Both the classic Club C and Classic Leather silhouettes appear as if someone has taken a utility knife across the base layer of the uppers. The cut-out parts unveil semi-translucent nylon fabrics as well as the safety stitches, which are made in the interiors.

The Triple Black colorway reveals a contrasting semi-translucent cream colored base, while the triple black colorway remains neutral. Both the silhouettes are constructed out of calf leather on the uppers, and the inner linings are made out of polyester. The shoes sole units, as usual, are built out of rubber.

Achieved with the usage of staplers, sccissors, and knives, the original layer of the shoe chips away, effectively reducing the sneakers to the "Memory Of" their original designs.

All four sneakers from the Maison Margiela x Reebok Memory Of collection can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Maison Margiela at a retail price of $675.

