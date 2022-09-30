Where to buy Reebok x Cardi B's latest collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The American rapper Cardi B has teamed up with the Bolton-founded sportswear giant Reebok to create a collection of apparel, footwear, and accessories. The collection, dubbed the "Let Me Be...Next Level Energy," is an embodiment of Cardi B's contagious energy.

The collaboration was announced on September 29, 2022, and is inspired by Cardi B's unmatched enthusiasm. The collection comes in a two-part capsule and features a vibrant color palette reflecting some of the most stunning crystals on earth. The collection will be partially dropping on October 14, 2022, at the official e-commerce site of Reebok.

More about the upcoming Reebok x Cardi B 'Let Me Be...Next Level Energy' collection, featuring apparel, footwear, and accessories line

Upcoming Reebok x Cardi B 'Let Me Be...Next Level Energy' collection, featuring apparel, footwear, and accessories line (Image via Reebok)

The Bodak Yellow singer announced the latest 'Let Me Be...Next Energy' collection, which is inspired by crystals. The Grammy award-winning superstar's latest line with the sportswear brand comes after their previous 'Let Me Be Enchanted' part 2 collection in July 2022.

All the items in the latest collection exude a vibrant glow of the crystals and amplify their energizing effects through various materials and textures. The 29-year-old is popular for her authentic and lively personality, and this collection is set to represent her style. In an official press release, Cardi B commented upon the latest collaboration,

“I would never be where I am if I did not keep pushing boundaries in my life and work. For this latest collection I collaborated with the Reebok team to inject my love of the hustle into every piece so my fans can use that energy in their everyday lives."

The first part of the collection, dropping in mid-October, consists of an expansive range of apparel, including a wide selection of sportswear and stylish pieces for different body types.

Each item in the apparel line features elements of Cardi B's energy, from contoured fits to eye-catching designs. An amalgamation of sports and loungewear features bodysuits, racer-back crop tops, high-waisted breathable biker shorts, leggings, and woven jackets.

The items in the collection will range in sizes from 2XS to 4XL. A few pieces in the collection include,

Leotard Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $115. Hype Garter Tights, which can be availed at a retail price of $75. Woven Crop Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $85. Woven Pants, which can be availed at a retail price of $75. One Shoulder Crop Tank Top, which can be availed at a retail price of $40. High-Waisted Legging Shorts, which can be availed at a retail price of $50. Crop T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $35. Bodysuit, which can be availed at a retail price of 55.

The footwear line will introduce two new silhouettes called the Club C Cardi V2, which can be availed at a retail price ranging from $120 to $150. The second silhouette is the Cardi Slide, which will retail at the price of $75.

The highlight of the footwear collection is the Club C Cardi V2 silhouette, which features asymmetrical detailing. The shoe features a stacked outsole and exaggerated overlays, which reflects her larger than life attitude through the shoe's designs. The silhouette can be availed in three colorways: ultima purple, vital blue, and puzzled purple.

The collaborative collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers starting October 14, 2022, at 10 am ET. The second part of the collection will be revealed later this year.

