4 Air Jordan collabs planned for 2023 

One of the most recognizable sneaker designs in history, Air Jordan, was created by Michael Jordan's eponymous imprint under Nike Inc. The popular band has a substantial repertoire that has amassed a devoted fan base and garnered universal pop-culture resonance.

Michael Jordan and the swoosh brand introduced the AJ 1 silhouette in 1984, starting with the Jordan numbered line. Nearing its 40th birthday, it is presently on its 37th model. AJ's lineage, which is currently the most popular option for fans of streetwear, has caught the attention of sneakerheads for both their retro and modern iterations.

The swoosh label is getting ready to release a number of joint releases, some of which were hinted at in 2022, since we have just entered the new year. The four best joint launches of the 2023 release calendar are Jordan silhouettes that have been unveiled so far.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low collab and other Air Jordan releases planned for 2023

1) Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green”

The eagerly awaited Nike SB x AJ 4 "Pine Green" will soon be available. We now know more about what the collaboration will offer after speculations about Air Jordan 4 first arose in the fall of 2022. The Nike SB-reworked AJ 4 will launch in a sail and pine green color scheme with gray and white embellishments.

On March 20, 2023, the $225 Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" is expected to go on sale. It is unknown if the colorway will be a skate shop-only release or if it will be available on the SNKRS app and other non-Nike SB outlets.

2) Union x Jordan AJKO 1 Low SP

Since its introduction in 1985, AJ 1 has undergone numerous trims and iterations. Now, for the first time ever, the Jordan AJKO 1 KO will be available in a low with the assistance of the Union, and it is anticipated to drop soon.

Although the specifics are still hazy, the anticipated colorway looks to have a white and neutral grey canvas top with University Gold embellishments. Along with extensive Union and Jumpman co-branding, anticipate Sail midsole marking and co-branded packaging.

On January 27, 2023, the Union x Jordan AJKO 1 Low SP is expected to be on sale for $150 at Union, SNKRS, and a few more stores.

3) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive"

The sneaker shares similarities with Travis Scott x AJ 1 Low OG's impending "Black/Sail" palette, but differs by having olive on the lateral as well as medial swooshes in addition to an olive outsole. Co-branding is used throughout, with red accents on the tongue tag and a foundation of black suede and white tumbled leather on the veneers. The rest of it seems similar.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive" is scheduled for release on March 25, 2023 through SNKRS, travisscott.com, and a few more stores.

4) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The 2023 launch of Spider-Man: Across Spider-Verse x AJ 1 High OG puts Spidey antennae on high alert. The 2018 Air Jordan 1 "Origin Story," which was released in collaboration with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is the predecessor to this shoe.

In contrast to the Chicago-inspired coloring of the 2018 model, this AJ 1 High OG chooses a multi-verse design with numerous parts and patterns, including patent leather, a transparent red outer sole unit, and a comic book-like graphic on the collar.

On May 20, 2023, the full-family size of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x AJ 1 High OG will be available for $200. The pair should be available on SNKRS and at a few other stores.

These were the top four collaborative launches for Jordan's shoes that will arrive in the coming weeks. Jordan-heads and other interested sneaker enthusiasts can register on the Swoosh label's webpage or get the brand's SNKRS app for quick updates on the aforementioned joint releases.

