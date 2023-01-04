Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate “Panda” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand's previously underappreciated Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate sneaker has been making headlines over the past 12 months. Multiple colorways of the silhouette were widely accepted by the sneaker community in 2022, and this trend appears to be continuing in 2023.

Jordan Brand recently released official images of its "Year of the Rabbit" and "Rookie of the Year" iterations and now we have a better look at the new "Panda" colorway.

The forthcoming sneakers, featuring a classic panda design, will be released in the Fall of 2023 at a price of $135 per pair. It's worth noting that one can only buy them in women's sizes. These low-tops will be offered via e-commerce platforms as well as the physical stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and associated retail chains.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate will be launched in classic black and white Panda colorway

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate Panda shoes (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Black White," set for release in February, is one of the original colorways from the AJ 1s 1985 range. It joins the Dunk in using this black/white combination in multiple iterations.

The following details about the legendary Air Jordan 1 can be found on Nike's Jordan Brand website:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Panda”

Color: White/Black-White

Style Code: DH7004-109

Release Date: 2023

The description further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The "Panda" Dunk is instantly recognizable by its simple black-and-white upper wrapped in leather. The mudguard, eyestays, and heel reinforcements are covered in black leather, while the pierced toebox and sleek leather quarter panel are covered in white.

The upcoming shoe features a tongue tag and laces that are both white throughout, with the laces terminating at a tongue tag that does not have the "Nike Air" or Jumpman logos that are typically found there. The black Swoosh design begins at the toe box and continues along the medial side of the foot until it reaches the silhouette of the Wings logo on the heel tab.

Here's a detailed look at the outer sole unit of the elevated sneakers (Image via Nike)

The design is finished off with a black rubber outsole unit and a white midsole that retains some AJ 1 DNA.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate Panda footwear will be available in the second half of this year. One can sign up on the shoemaker's main e-commerce website or download the Nike SNRKS app to receive timely updates about the upcoming release.

