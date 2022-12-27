Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE Year Of The Rabbit shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

For the Chinese New Year, Nike, Inc. recently introduced an all-new Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low "Year of the Rabbit" variant. The brand has prepared a sizeable collection that includes both its most cherished as well as less popular styles from its illustrious catalog in rabbit-friendly embellishments. Women's Air Jordan 1 Elevate just made an appearance in a design honoring the Chinese holiday.

The newly discovered alternative, which differs from past Lunar New Year releases, is limited to just 5,000 pairs just like its Air Jordan 1 Low OG forerunner and depends on a jade-like tint over its forefoot and sole unit.

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Year of the Rabbit” shoes will hit the sneaker world in the following year. These soft-toned low-tops will be dropped with a list price of $140 for each pair. If you're interested in purchasing these hefty soled footwear items, you can visit the SNKRS app, a number of affiliated Jordan Brand shops, and both online and offline Nike stores.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low will join the Chinese celebrations with a new Year of the Rabbit colorway

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

For their yearly Chinese New Year assortment, Nike and Jordan Brand will go all-out in 2023. The Swoosh is really not trying to stifle, releasing anything from Air Force 1 Low and Air Jordan 37 to the Huarache Craft and Air Max Scorpion. The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE "Year Of The Rabbit" is now gaining notoriety as the first images of the shoe were recently unveiled by the company.

The NBA icon’s eponymous sneaker label described the backstory and origin of the classic Air Jordan 1 shoe as,

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further continues as,

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low boasts a classy design with a clean white base plus light olive leather strips covering the toebox as well as a lacing mechanism. Gray suede is used to accent the heel, and a rustic brown Swoosh is added to the medial and lateral side panels. In honor of the fourth animal in the Chinese zodiac, a fluffy fabric layers the interior of the shoe.

The insoles are painted a fiery red color and embellished with customary Lunar New Year symbols. The Year of the Rabbit-inspired pattern is completed with a chalky green rubber outsole underneath and a raised Nike Air midsole that is as comfortable as they come.

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE Year of The Rabbit is embroidered with a special number out of 5,000 pairs behind the tongue, so anticipate that this pair, like the companion Air Jordan 1 Low, will be exceedingly restricted.

Don’t forget to grab these sneakers that will be delivered in limited quantities. Sign up to the Swoosh’s official website to receive instant updates as soon as they arrive.

