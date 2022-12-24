Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Year of the Rabbit" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike is all in to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is the "Year of the Rabbit" which falls on January 22, 2023. The swoosh label, like every year, is honoring the traditional celebrations by releasing a full-fledged footwear collection.

The label has revealed multiple teasers of different silhouettes from the collection, one of the most commemorative out of which is the limited-edition Air Jordan 1 Low "Year of the Rabbit" which has given fans and enthusiasts a lot of features to be excited about.

An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced yet, however, according to the trusted media outlet, Hypebeast, the silhouette is slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on January 21, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "Year of the Rabbit," which celebrates the Lunar New Year 2023

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "Year of the Rabbit" celebrates the Lunar New Year (Image via Sportskeeda)

New Year's is one of the most celebrated occasions globally on December 31, 2022, using the Gregorian calendar, however, almost 2 billion people celebrate the Lunar New Year primarily in China and South East Asia using the lunar calendar.

The Chinese zodiac assigns a different animal every lunar new year, and in 2023 it is going to be the "Year of the Rabbit." Every festival offers multiple customs and traditions and one of it is gift-giving and shopping.

As a result, many companies seize the opportunity to provide themed items to their loyalists and customers. For this opportunity, Nike has prepared a themed makeover upon the Air Jordan 1 alongside Michael Jordan.

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Official Images: Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Year of the Rabbit' Official Images: Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Year of the Rabbit' https://t.co/KfaYucVxUY

The official Nike's site introduces the story of Air Jordan 1 and its significance:

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low has been revealed in multiple makeovers by the label including - "SNKRS Day Korea," "Concord," "UNC To Chicago," "Ice Blue," and "Black Toe," all of which are expected to be released in 2023. The latest to surface in the sneaker sphere is the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Year of the Rabbit."

The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of suede and leather materials. The uppers' material is contrasted and accented with the terry cloth sock liners in the insides of the shoes. It comes clad in a 'Brown / White / Sail / Grey" color scheme.

The detailed images showcases the sneakers in a myriad of neutral shades, the interior of the tongues, and textured laces. Additional details includes the a graphic of the bunny rabbits on the insides of the tongue tags, which also come embossed with the individual numbers until 5000.

The shoes were made in a limited number of 5000 units and is most likely to be released as a raffle. The textured laces are inspired by the bunny images. The printed insoles, off-white hued midsoles, and semi-translucent brown rubber outsoles finishes off the look.

The shoes are rumored to be released on January 21, 2023, at a retail price of $140.

Poll : 0 votes