New Balance "Lunar New Year" collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

New Balance, the Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear brand, is gearing up for the year 2023 by preparing multiple sneaker colorways for all of its consumers and loyalists. One of the major markets for the label is the Chinese, and it is all in to celebrate their traditional Lunar New Year holiday.

This year, New Balance will launch a full-fledged footwear collection honoring the traditional celebrations of the Lunar New Year, which is the Year of the Rabbit for 2023. Lunar New Year falls on January 22, 2023, and multiple brands are hopping on the trend by launching their take over the "Year of the Rabbit."

New Balance will be launching an eight-piece footwear collection featuring multiple makeovers upon classic silhouettes such as - 574, 2002R, 550, and 9060. The footwear collection is slated to be released exclusively via Atmos on January 2, 2023. The lottery period for these shoes will start on December 23, 2022.

The collection will be launched globally via New Balance on December 30, 2022.

More about the upcoming New Balance "Lunar New Year" footwear collection featuring makeovers upon 574, 2002R, 550, and 9060 silhouettes

Even while most people celebrate New Year's on December 31, almost 2 billion people, primarily in South East Asia and China, use the lunar calendar. The Chinese zodiac assigns a different animal to each year, and this new year is going to be "the year of the Rabbit".

The New Year Festival offers customs of gift-giving and shopping along with happiness and celebration. As a result, many companies seize the opportunity to provide themed options to their clients.

New Balance and Atmos Japan unveiled an eight-piece footwear pack that include models like 574, 9060, 550, and 2002R. Across four silhouettes, the 2002R receives three color schemes, 574 receives two color schemes, 550 comes in two color schemes, and a single color scheme over 9060. The official site introduces the collection,

"This collection expresses the precious time spent with family and friends during the Lunar New Year, which is the beginning of a new year. Uses neutral colors such as beige, gray, and brown. In addition, the deep garnet red, which is said to be auspicious, is used as an accent for the insole and attached shoelaces."

Most of these pairs come clad in neutral shades with plenty of grays, creams, whites, and tans. The upper of all the shoes are constructed out of premium suede and leather material. Out of 8 silhouettes, only two offerings will deviate from the neutral color palette, which is the earthy 2002R and wine red 574.

The 2002R leads the way in three colorways, the first coming in a mixed material in light gray, brown, and grey hues. The second and third colorway is clad in "Protection Pack" theme and several gray hues. The 550 comes in two colorways, which sticks to the leather construct with off-white and light brown hues.

The 574 sneakers come in two colorways, i.e. red and off-white color schemes. Lastly, the 9060 comes clad in cream and silver hues.

The entire New Balance collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Atmos at a retail price ranging from $105 to $170, starting December 30, 2022.

