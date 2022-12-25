Nike Air Max Scorpion “Chinese New Year” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The Air Max designs are modernized year after year, and the recently debuted Nike Air Max Scorpion is the latest silhouette of this lineup. The sneaker, which debuted earlier this year, is now ready to rock 2023 with a brand new “Chinese New Year” colorway. The variant will be wrapped up in a White/Black-Sail-Varsity Red-Classic Jade color scheme.

The upcoming “Chinese New Year” iteration of the newly developed Nike Air Max Scorpion silhouette is all set to debut next year. Although the confirmed drop date is currently under covers, some trusted sources, such as Sole Retriever, stated that these sneakers will arrive sometime in January 2023.

These shoes will be delivered in men’s sizes at a retail price of $250 for each pair. Fans can stick around for further updates on this launch, which will be offered via the offline as well as online stores of Nike, its SNKRS app, and some associated retail outlets.

Nike Air Max Scorpion will arrive in “Chinese New Year” themed makeup with red accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max Scorpion shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those who are unfamiliar, Nike Air Max Scorpion is one of the first pairs of shoes by the Swoosh label that was made exclusively during the COVID-19 outbreak, with Nike designers, engineers, and scientists setting new precedents for virtual collaboration.

Mentioned in the brand's newsroom, the design of the newly developed Nike Air Max Scorpion is described as:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag.”

The shoe also features advanced Flyknit uppers that are highlighted by the shoe manufacturer:

“The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

With its Chinese New Year assortment, Nike is going all out for the occasion. The Beaverton-based sportswear label is going all out for the Year of the Rabbit with shoes including the Air Huarache Craft, Kyrie 8, Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 90, and the Dunk Low. As it happens, the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Chinese New Year" is the latest addition to this lineup.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The classic Air VaporMax has a worthy successor in the form of the Air Max Scorpion, which has a close resemblance. A dramatic black swoosh erupts through the medial and lateral side rails with lines around the tail for a dynamic design, as seen here on a clean white Flyknit top.

Additionally, the Lunar New Year-inspired sneakers feature delicate floral stitching all around, and the flaming varsity red tones on the heel pull tab are a reference to the lucky color of the Chinese heritage.

Reader's attention should now turn to the comprehensive Max Air midsole, which has been greatly strengthened. This not only fits in with the latest fad of chunky sneakers but also provides more ease and padding with each stride.

To match the theme, a set of fluffy lace fasteners that resemble a rabbit's fur coat are then added to complete the Air Max Scorpion.

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Air Max Scorpion “Chinese New Year” rendition that is soon releasing in the next few weeks. Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few merchants across the world will all have these in stock if interested buyers want to purchase a pair.

