Where to buy Nike Air Max Scorpion “Wolf Grey” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Earlier this year, the Swoosh label debuted its all-new Nike Air Max Scorpion silhouette. After welcoming “Lemon Wash” and “Sesame” colorways in recent weeks, the “Wolf Grey” rendition is now set to be released in the market.

The upcoming Nike Air Max Scorpion “Wolf Grey” iteration will arrive on November 22, 2022, at 8.30 pm EST. The pair comes with a price tag of $250 per pair. Interested buyers can visit Nike’s online and physical stores to purchase these sneakers.

The Nike Air Max Scorpion will arrive in the “Wolf Grey” colorway with touches of volt green hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max Scorpion shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Max family was established in 1987. What started as a cushioning trial quickly became a street and racing classic. Over time, it has been redesigned and updated, but the ethos has not changed. Almost every year, Nike presents an updated new Air Max model. This year, the brand added Air Max Scorpion to its already extensive portfolio.

The Air Max Scorpion illustrates how Nike's digital transformation is boosting its innovation and creativity with a streamlined development cycle of 18 months. It was developed to give wearers a better understanding of their progression.

It presents a revolutionary structure for Air units, shifting from simple shapes into complex new configurations for a distinctive underfoot sensation.

Moreover, the breakthrough use of VR design software and analytical models enabled real-time, hands-on collaboration between designers, engineers, and developers throughout the pandemic to speed up production.

The description of the new Nike Air Max Scorpion “Wolf Grey” on Nike’s official website mentions:

“We asked the Nike soothsayer what your future holds. The answer? A whole lotta comfort. Built around the concept of "point-loading", the Air Max Scorpion opens a new chapter in the book of footwear magic. Consult the crystal ball again, and you'll see a disruptive design that pairs super-soft chenille fabric with incredibly lightweight Flyknit. Meanwhile, dashes of Volt and Medium Blue pulse against a Dark Smoke Grey upper for a fashion-meets-sport aesthetic—the perfect finish for your spellbinding look.”

The Air Max Scorpion Flyknit is Air VaporMax's spiritual successor in many aspects. Additionally, a full Flyknit upper with a wolf gray color that transitions into dark smoky gray around the mudguards and a hefty Air midsole is included. At this point, it is obvious that this shoe is a homage to the famous Air Max 95 OG "Neon" due to the contrasting volt embellishments that have made their way to the Swoosh branding.

The tongue flap also features a digital font in addition to Nike's retro Sunburst design, creating a visual contrast between the two eras.

Set your reminders for the new “Wolf Grey” variant of the Nike Air Max Scorpion shoe that will be out on the 22nd of this month. With a retail price label of $250 for each pair, these advanced footwear designs will be dropped in Nike's online and offline stores and a few of its authorized retail marketplaces.

Fans can register on the brand’s website for timely updates on the release of the shoes.

Poll : 0 votes