Nike Dunk Low Year of the Rabbit “Multi-color” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Chinese New Year will be observed on January 22, and the new Nike Dunk Low colorway will be joining these festivities. In order to promote the celebrations, Nike has been gradually releasing its collection of festive shoes, and the most recently introduced Nike Dunk Low Year of the Rabbit shoe will arrive in a “Multi-color” outfit.

In addition to the exclusive Dunk Low iterations, Nike has also revealed Chinese New Year-themed versions of the Air Huarache, Air Force 1, Jordan Luka 1, and more sneakers that will join the collection.

The brilliantly designed Nike Dunk Low Chinese New Year special shoes are planned for the coming weeks of 2023. Although maximum information about this Dunk Low is kept under wraps by the shoe manufacturer, these sneakers will be offered by Nike's offline as well as online stores, the SNRKS app, and a couple of affiliated retail shops.

Nike Dunk Low is dressed in another Year of the Rabbit ensemble for the brand’s celebratory catalog

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Multi-color sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label is no stranger to shoes that are themed for the Chinese New Year. If you don't already have a pair of Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Rabbit" in your wardrobe, the Beaverton-based sportswear company has been launching CNY-themed hues every single year for more than ten years. This vibrant work of art honors the Year of the Rabbit and is chock full of delightful features.

On their web page, the Swoosh label provided the following background on the Dunk's genesis and evolution:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Earlier in November 2022, a popular Nike insider shared an in-hand look at the upcoming shoes. The first images of these sneakers revealed that they are covered in vibrant hues with chenille details all over. Following this, the Swoosh label recently shared official images of the new Nike Dunk Low Year of the Rabbit sneakers.

Royal blue and blazing red leather are used to wrap the toebox and heel, respectively, on top of a beige suede foundation. The rubber outer sole unit underfoot is decorated with gentle yellow tones, and the sockliner has a hint of teal. To make the Swooshes as well as the tongue tags even more unique, Nike incorporated a fleecy fabric to resemble rabbit fur.

The charming rabbit also makes a cameo appearance around the heel as well as across the insole. The Chinese character for "rabbit" is delicately sewn here in luxurious gold. The Year of the Rabbit is referenced by a pair of metallic gold dubraes that have the year 2023 etched on them. This completes the look.

Those interested in the new Nike Dunk Low "Chinese New Year" colorway can get quicker updates via the SNKRS app or by subscribing to the Swoosh label's online webpage.

The Swoosh label has also designed more colorways for its iconic Dunk Low silhouette for Chinese New Year celebrations. While one is dressed in Red/Blue/White, the other is wrapped up in a Red/Orange/Brown color palette.

