Nike Dunk Low “Year Of The Rabbit 4” shoes: Everything we know so far 

Recently, Nike announced yet another shade of the Nike Dunk Low for the 2023 Chinese New Year festivities. The most recent version, which is decorated with Chinese Zodiac signs all over, is named "Year of the Rabbit 4". The color scheme of the Red/Orange-Brown-Sail covers the entire shoe.

Another fresh iteration of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette, added to the “Year of the Rabbit” collection is expected to enter the footwear world in the coming weeks of 2023. Although the shoe manufacturer has kept the majority of the specifications of this anticipated sneaker under wraps, these shoes will be offered through Nike's offline and e-commerce sites, the SNKRS app, and a plethora of collaborating retail shops.

Fans will have to wait for further information on these new Dunk Lows because the Chinese New Year is set for January 22 this year.

Nike Dunk Low shoe arrives in another “Year Of The Rabbit 4” ensemble with red, orange, and brown hues

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Dunk Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Through a string of launches on some of their best designs, footwear businesses from throughout the industry are getting ready for the Lunar New Year, one of the biggest holidays of the year, and its ever-changing Zodiac sign. The Dunk Low has received the most attention from Nike thus far out of the various models that have been wrapped in "Year Of The Rabbit" themed colors and materials, seen thus far in three different hues, while a fourth one first appeared just weeks before the event.

Nike explained the beginnings and development of the Dunk on their website:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Take a closer look at the Chenille details on the tongues (Image via Nike)

Soft chenille, slick leather, and suede take center stage in the silhouette. The combination of red, orange, brown, and sail enhances the contrast between the aforementioned elements. The toe box, quarter panel, and soft leather tongue all have red suede accents. Both the toe box and quarter panel have red suede panels.

More orange-hued suede is added back to the heel, while the leather heel tab and chenille swoosh are enhanced with brownish-purple tones. The chenille tongue insert with a Chinese character and laces also have the same brownish-purple color, but the smooth leather reinforcements on top are a more true shade of brown.

The heel areas are embellished with the Chinese zodiac sign of these Nike Dunk Low (Image via Nike)

The debossed bunny on the lateral heel layer, its imprint on the insole, and the inscription "2023" that appears on the red lace dubrae are all overt references to the rabbit. The style is completed by a red rubber outer sole unit with a dash of transparency and a Sail Dunk midsole. A pair of extra lace sets and distinctive shoe boxes that match the others will be included with the purchase of these shoes.

Keep an eye out for the fourth “Year of the Rabbit” colorway of the Nike Dunk Low that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks. To keep oneself up to date on the aforementioned launch, sign up on the Swoosh label’s official web page or download its SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes