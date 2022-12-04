Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Year of the Rabbit” shoes? Everything we know so far

Nike recently teased yet another Nike Dunk Low colorway for 2023. The latest iteration is specially designed for Chinese New Year celebrations. The complete shoe is dressed in a White/Crimson-Varsity Royal color scheme.

The all-new “Year of the Rabbit” iteration of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette will be released in 2023. Although the official launch dates are kept under wraps by Nike, these sneakers will be offered by Nike's physical and online stores, the SNKRS app, and other authorized retail chains.

Nike Dunk Low “Year of the Rabbit” is inspired by the Air Force 1 Low released in 2011

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Year of the Rabbit colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Lunar New Year (also recognized as the Chinese New Year) begins between the end of January and the beginning of February. It is a huge celebration in Greater China that ushers in the new year and welcomes a new cycle of the Chinese Zodiac, which is depicted by animals.

Every year, Nike goes all out to commemorate the event with limited-edition shoes that frequently include the newest animal on the calendar. The label has already made fantastic arrangements for these festivities, with Nike Dunk Low iterations honoring the animal in not one, but two different color blockings. However, with the new colorway, it appears that Nike also has a third variant.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Rabbit" from 2011 served as the basis for this shoe, which features accents of red and blue on the white body.

The perforated toe box is covered in gray suede near the toe, and the white leather mudguard and eyestays are accented with blue lace dubrae and blue lace sets. This contrasts with the red chenille tongue tag with the Chinese symbol for rabbits on the white tongue flap.

The medial and lateral sides of the Swoosh are mismatched, sporting different colors of chenille, yet both of them connect to a red heel tab with the Nike logo on it.

The sneaker is finished off with a semi-translucent white rubber midsole (with red accent embroidery) and a similar rubber outer sole is placed underneath. On the base of the outsoles of the left and right shoes, there are stamps that read "2011" and "2023," respectively, which refer to the release dates of both the original shoe and the forthcoming Dunk Low iteration. Blue and red colors, correspondingly, are used to create these prints.

A debossed representation of the mascot running along the lateral heel is the final reference to the rabbit.

Take a closer look at the tongue section, lace sets, and customized shoe box of the shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoes will be delivered with an additional pair of white lace loops alongside blue lace sets. To further complement the theme, customized shoe boxes are adorned with prints of rabbit motifs, along with the release years of both the arriving Dunk Low and the original Air Force 1 all over.

The brand new Nike Dunk Low “Year of the Rabbit” colorway will arrive in the next few months. One can sign up on Nike’s official website or the SNKRS app to receive updates on the release of these Dunks.

