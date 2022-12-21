Jordan Luka 1 “Year of the Rabbit” shoes: Everything we know so far 

An important player for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic, has unveiled a new colorway of his Jordan Luka 1 signature shoe. In a nod to the Chinese zodiac, the "Year of the Rabbit" design theme features a sail pattern accented by red and gold.

The Jordan Luka 1 "Year of the Rabbit" edition will be released in time for the Chinese New Year celebrations in Spring 2023. Although the Jordan Brand has kept most of the features of this limited edition shoe under wraps, customers can simply purchase these shoes online from Nike, its SNKRS app, and a few other select dealers.

Jordan Luka 1 "Year of the Rabbit" shoes from Nike will feature red and gold details throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Jordan Luka 1 Year of the Rabbit shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the uninitiated, the sneaker community has already recorded "Legend of 7," "Habitat," "Oreo," "Bred," and other colorways for 2022, and now for the new year, a "Year of the Rabbit" edition is being created as part of Jumpman's continually expanding CNY-themed assortment.

According to the brand's website, the player's first signature shoe design was inspired by the following:

“The Luka 1 is designed for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić, featuring a new IsoPlate system with full-length Formula 23 performance foam in the midsole. The shoe follows a long line of innovative Jordan Brand performance systems, like the Flight Plate in the Air Jordan XXVIII and the Eclipse Plate debuted in the Air Jordan XXXIV.”

Take a closer look at the toe top of the arriving sneakers (Image via Nike)

The new rendition of Luka Doncic's distinctive silhouette features a color scheme of Sail/White-Green-Red-Gold. The sail-colored knit upper of these sneakers is suggestive of rabbit fur. Modern flightwire technology and fashionable leather accents support the lacing system.

The tongue flap, sockliner, and pull tab all have red and gold highlights as a nod to the Chinese colors of luck and riches, while the Formula 23 midsole is accented with light "Green" bits inspired by jade stone.

The medial sides of these Luka 1 sneakers are etched with the Latin phrase "Non Desistas, Non Exieris," which translates to "Never Give Up, Never Surrender" in English. It complements the classic pattern on the insole.

Nike's newsroom emphasized the revolutionary IsoPlate foot structure used in the production of the Luka 1 sneaker as:

“The IsoPlate foot frame wraps up the lateral forefoot to keep players contained over the footbed, helping secure the foot when going from front to back. The Formula 23 foam provides a lightweight, responsive ride and helps propel the player during side-to-side movement—think a step-back, a Euro step, a crossover or even a defensive slide.”

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Jordan Luka 1 “Year of the Rabbit” colorway, which is set to release in 2023. Swoosh fans and basketball aficionados are advised to register on the brand’s official web page for quick notifications on these arriving pairs.

