Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate "Rookie of the Year" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Technology development is a top priority for Nike and its Jordan sub-label as they approach their 40th anniversary. Air Jordan 1 elevate is a new women-only version of the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette that was recently released by the brand.

The swoosh label and Jordan team created the Air Jordan 1 (AJ1) elevate specifically for women to add inches of height. AJ1 elevate demonstrates how the Jordan brand can seamlessly blend vintage ethos with modern fashion sensibilities.

The silhouette was recently revealed in the "Rookie of the Year" colorway. An official release date for the sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet, Sole Retriever, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate "Rookie of the Year" sneakers will be released in Spring 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate "Rookie of the Year" sneakers, which are coming back after the 2018 release

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Elevate "Rookie of the Year" sneakers are coming back after the 2018 release (Image via Nike)

Nike and Michael Jordan's eponymous co-owned label has ruled the sneaker world since 1985, and the only thing lacking seemed to be a chunky platform Jordan silhouette. With the February 2022 debut of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate silhouette, the company successfully addressed this gap.

The sneakers have a modified chunky platform sole and air cushioning. The hidden wing-and-basketball logo and sky-high midsoles of these modified Air Jordans are their distinguishing features. The official site introduces the silhouette as:

"Rise to the occasion in style that soars. Reimagining an icon’s original magic, these kicks deliver a platform look with a sleek, low-cut collar. Air cushioning keeps you lifted while sleek leather in contrasting colors adds visual interest."

Both the swoosh label and its sub-label Jordan have made it clear in recent years that their mission going forward is to release more women-exclusive sneakers and colorways. The Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate fits right in and, to some extent, resembles the retro AJ.

The women's silhouette has been revealed in a variety of colorways, including "Exploration Unit," "Lucky Green," and many more, with the "Rookie of the Year" being the most recent.

Air Jordan 1 Elevate "Rookie of the Year" sneakers (Image via Nike)

The "Rookie of the Year" colorway comes in a 'Golden Harvest / Black / White' color scheme. The upper of these sneakers are made of suede and leather material. The swoosh logo branding on both medial and lateral profiles, perforated toe boxes, and the winged basketball logo remain standard details of the Air Jordan 1.

The winged basketball logo, on the other hand, is designed in its own distinct style and includes a hidden detail. The base is made of white leather, which can be seen on the tongue, toe boxes, and quarter panels. The white leather stands out against the golden harvest overlays.

Black hits on the swoosh logos and laces add another color to the mix. White chunky midsoles and black rubber outsoles complete the look of the shoes.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate "Rookie of the Year" is rumored to release via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Fall 2023 at a retail price of $135 in women's sizes.

