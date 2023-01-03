Air Jordan 1 Low "Black University Blue" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The NBA icon’s eponymous shoe business is all set to release an all-new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low signature shoe. The “Black University Blue” variant of the silhouette, which recently surfaced on the internet, is entirely wrapped up in leather makeup.

The new Air Jordan 1 Low “Black University Blue” rendition will potentially be released sometime during August this year. This colorway will be offered in two sizing options, namely men’s and grade school. While the adult sizes will be sold for $110 per pair, the GS sizes will be marked with a price tag of $90 per pair.

Those interested in these pairs can easily buy these AJ1 Lows from Nike's offline and online locations, the SNKRS app, and some associated retail chains.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low will be released in "Black University Blue" makeup with white accents all over

Take a closer look at the upcoming AJ1 Low Black University Blue shoe (Image via Nike)

Although the "Black University Blue" colorway is already very famous, a closer inspection will reveal similarities to two of the most recognizable Nike Air Jordan 1 Highs of all time.

The illustrious Air Jordan 1's history is detailed on Nike's Jordan Brand website as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Here's a detailed look at the outer sole unit and tongue areas of the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The complete shoe will be wrapped up in a Black/Black-University Blue-White color scheme. The Air Jordan 1 Low, which was unveiled in complete leather, has a low-top style that is as dynamic as it gets. While the distinctive university blue toe box pays homage to the "Game Royal Toe" from 2020, the top is dressed in a shade that references the "Dark Marina Blue" iteration that was released in 2022.

The medial and lateral sidewalls are adorned with a Nike Swoosh, and the world-famous winged basketball is expertly sewn around the heel counter. The inner linings are made with black textiles, which are similar to the shade of insoles. These insoles are then accentuated with a deeper black Jumpman logo.

Rounding out the low-top shoe is a clean, white Air midsole. This Air unit-infused midsole is banded together with a University Blue outer sole unit.

The release of the "Black University Blue" Air Jordan 1 Low is scheduled for August. Those interested in the shoe can access the SNKRS app or create an account on Nike's main e-commerce site to receive updates about the aforementioned launch in a timely manner.

