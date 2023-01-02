Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J French Blue" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Michael Jordan's shoe brand never breaks away from the original design of the iconic Air Jordan 1. It is evident that the basketball legend's brand had its shoe releases planned far in advance of the new year. As such, they have already unveiled a number of upcoming 2023 hues, including "French Blue," "Lemon Wash," "Strawberries and Cream," and more.

The Women's Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J French Blue" shoes are the newest addition to the mid-cut catalog, which will go on sale sometime in September 2023. These sneakers will be offered with a suggested retail price tag of $125 for each pair. Both Jordan Brand fans and other interested shoppers can easily find these pairs on Nike's online and offline outlets, the brand’s SNKRS app, and a couple of other Jordan shoe retail stores.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Mid will arrive in “Sky J French Blue” makeup with Sail and Ozone Blue accents

Take a closer look at the upcoming AJ 1 Mid Sky J French Blue shoes (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh flagship offshoot Jordan Brand has planned multiple colorways not only for the mid-cut design of the first silhouette but also for its high and low-cut styles.

While the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J French Blue" and other forthcoming color schemes are sure to increase interest in Michael Jordan's mid-top mainstay, it is undeniably less well known than its contemporaries. It can only be defined as the best of all worlds because it combines the hardcourt flair of the High with the flexibility of the Low, and His Airness is often seen wearing one of them.

Michael Jordan's shoe firm gives the underlying history and origins of the legendary Air Jordan 1 sneaker, stating:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Here's a closer look at the outer sole unit of the arriving sneakers (Image via Nike)

The description further continues as:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The complete shoe will be clothed in a Sky J French Blue/Ozone Blue-Sail color scheme. Since this model of Air Jordan 1 has a clean sail foundation as well as a comprehensive leather construction, it feels soft and pliable to the touch. Moreover, French blue colored leather paneling is added to the toe box, heel counter, and lacing system.

The famous Air Jordan wing basketball logo is debossed over the collar flaps, while the classic Nike swoosh is emblazoned with ozone blue all across medial and lateral side panels. All of this comes atop a clean, white Air midsole that is as comfy as it comes, with a single Jumpman adorning the tongue tag for that distinctively AJ 1 design.

Look out for the upcoming "Sky J French Blue" Air Jordan 1 Mid model, which is scheduled to drop sometime during September. For timely updates regarding the aforementioned launch, download the SNKRS app or register on Nike's official e-commerce site to stay updated.

