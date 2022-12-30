Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Celestial Gold” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more explored 

The year 2023 will see the release of yet another fresh colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low, according to Jordan Brand. The new pair, called “Celestial Gold,” will have the appropriate gold highlights and will be covered in muslin and sail makeup.

The above-mentioned colorway will be joined by the “Year of the Rabbit” and “SNKRS Day Korea” variants of the Air Jordan 1 Low that will also be released in 2023.

The “Celestial Gold” variant of the Air Jordan 1 Low signature silhouette is expected to enter the footwear world in May 2023 and will be available only in women’s sizes.

Those interested in purchasing these footwear pieces can get them for $120 per pair following their launch. Online websites, the physical outlets of Nike, the SNRKS app, and some select Jordan Brand sellers will offer them.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low will arrive dressed in Celestial Gold ensemble with canvas and leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan1 Low SE Canvas Celestial Gold sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

While the high-top Air Jordan 1 iterations may be the ones that are best known, the AJ 1 Low’s appeal has gained importance in recent years. Jordan Brand will cater to the Air Jordan 1 Low market in 2023 as yet another canvas-covered SE variant has arrived, this time in “Celestial Gold,” partly because of their lower price bracket and pristine appearance.

The renowned Air Jordan 1 sneaker’s origins and history were explained by Michael Jordan’s shoe company as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The shoe features subtle gold hues over the top and is covered in leather on the foundation and canvas on the toppings. Muslin shades are positioned on the vented toe box as well as the sleek leather quarter panel, and celestial gold is used on the canvas mudguard, eye stays, collar areas, and heel counters.

While the tongue flap swings back to the muslin tint, and the laces retain a similar color, the tag above uses more muslin for the Jumpman emblem. The standard leather or suede Swoosh is stitched along the midfoot and moves back towards the Wings insignia on the heel counter.

Rounding out the pair is a rubber outer sole unit positioned just below AJ 1 midsole. Obviously, these midsoles are incorporated with the original Air unit that enters into action underfoot.

Check for the “Celestial Gold” version of the Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette, which is anticipated to release sometime in the summer of 2023. Sign up for Nike’s official e-commerce platform or SNKRS app to receive timely updates about the aforementioned launch to stay informed.

