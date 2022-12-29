Penny Hardaway's Nike Air Penny 2 “Wheat Gold” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike is continuing its decades-long partnership with Penny Hardaway by releasing a new iteration of the legendary Nike Air Penny 2 model from 1997. For the fall and winter seasons, the shoe company gave the sails a subtle makeover by adding "Wheat Gold" accents throughout the uppers.

The "Wheat Gold" colorway of the Nike Air Max Penny 2 is expected to be released in the near future. Each pair of Penny Hardaway's second signature shoes will cost between $200 and $300. Fans can purchase this stylish shoe from Nike's online and physical stores, as well as the SNKRS app and a few other specialized retail stores.

Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Penny 2 will be released in Wheat Gold colorway with hits of orange and black

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Penny 2 Wheat Gold shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Penny Hardaway was a huge NBA star in the 1990s. He wowed NBA fans with his brilliant passing, powerful athleticism, and enchanting playing style while leading the Orlando Magic. Nike gave him his first pair of signature shoes, the Air Max Penny 1, in 1995.

With a flawless series of Social Status crossovers and the first release of its classic "Orlando" colorway in more than a decade, the Air Max Penny 1 is as popular as ever 27 years after its initial release.

The Nike Air Penny 2, the sequel to the groundbreaking sneaker introduced in 1997 by acclaimed designer Eric Avar, is expected to drop sometime in 2023. The shoes have a rubber outsole, a Phylon midsole, and a visible Air-Sole unit in the heel.

If Air Penny 2 follows in the footsteps of Air Penny 1, we can expect to see the original color-blocking return, as seen in the recent Social Status and Stussy collaborative releases. Nike previously released a variety of Air Penny 2 colorways suitable for the fall of 2022.

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



rtrv.in/3VKyxT3 EXCLUSIVE: This Nike Air Penny 2 Is Covered In Wheat Gold And Coconut Milk EXCLUSIVE: This Nike Air Penny 2 Is Covered In Wheat Gold And Coconut Milkrtrv.in/3VKyxT3 https://t.co/ViPYXNHoe4

The Nike Air Penny 2 was introduced in "Forest Green" and "Rosewood" colorways by the sneaker company in the past few weeks.

Wheat gold, safety orange, black, coconut milk, and white comprise the brand new colorway of the Nike Air Penny 2. The top, which has a pumpkin spice vibe, is crafted from wheat gold suede and coconut milk leather.

Orange is used sparingly, mostly in the piping all around the logo on the tongue flap and ankle, the plastic heel tab, and at the bottom of the outer sole unit. The lace sets, pull tabs, and solid rubber outer sole unit of the sneaker are all clothed in black.

Be sure to get your hands on the upcoming Nike Air Max Penny 2 "Wheat Gold" version when it releases later this year. For more details on the arrival of the "Wheat Gold" colorway and other associated release information, Penny's diehards must keep checking the official Nike website.

Poll : 0 votes