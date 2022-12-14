Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Sportswear juggernaut Nike is all set to release its much awaited Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 sneaker pack. Earlier this year, the two longstanding partners once again worked together to unveil two brand-new hues of the iconic silhouette.

On December 16, 2022, Stussy will offer them in North America, Europe, and the UK. Following this, on December 17, 2022, Stussy will distribute them in Japan and other countries. Fans can also avail these online from the Nike SNKRS app from December 20, 2022 onwards. These sneakers will be offered with a selling price label of $200 USD for each pair.

Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 collection will offer two fresh colorways

With a variety of initiatives in 2022, Nike and Stussy continued to build upon their shared history, maintaining collaborations as the brand's core competitive advantage. The two are planning to end 2022 with a Nike Air Max Penny 2 capsule after teaming up to make Air Force 1 Mid capsules and Air Max 2015 assortment.

This latest collection features two colorblockings and is centered around NBA legend Penny Hardaway's 1996 iconic model. The first is a "Vivid Green/Black" combination, while the second is a "Triple Black" outfit with a hint of white courtesy of its magical Stussy marking.

In December 2021, there were speculations that Stussy and Nike Sportswear would work together to create the Air Penny 5. We can also see, that another Nike Air Penny, the Air Penny 2, is in progress as well.

The description of Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 on the Swoosh label’s official web page reads,

“For Penny devotees and those just looking to refresh their off-court game, we've teamed up with Stüssy to bring you the assist your outfit needs. Echoing Stüssy's coveted style, it brings the magic with a premium hemp canvas.”

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Max Penny 2 green colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Max Penny 2 Black model is made of canvas and clad in a uniform black color. The sneakers' uppers feature striking wave patterns all over the silhouette.

The inclusion of braided rope pull loops complementing the sockliners and heel counters adds further elegance. The trademark features are added to the sneakers all around, with a few accents placed over the tongues, insoles, and heel portion of the back of the shoe.

The Nike Air stitching at the heel as well as the Stussy pattern accented over the midfoot offer as the only two white labeling features that stand out against the otherwise triple-black shape.

The Vivid Green colorway, on the other hand, is combined with black hues. With panels of neon green flash suede wrapped all around the lacing and ankle parts. The shoe flaunts a combined material construction that appears to have been designed with the colder months in mind.The black base of the show is covered by the same.

The tongue and heel feature rope pull tabs for a rougher appearance, while the incredibly thick Air midsole beneath the feet provides maximum comfort. The entire unit is surrounded by ribbed detailing, which also runs all across the lateral wall where the recognizable Stussy emblem is located.

To finish it off, fiery accents cover the bottom of Nike Air Penny 2 for a somewhat festive appearance and feel. Additional logos can be found towards the heel counter, which is dolled out in silver that looks like carbon fiber.

Interested sneakerheads can mark their calendars for the upcoming Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 footwear pack.

