Where to buy Stussy x Nike Air Max 2015 sneakers? Price and more explored

The Californian surf and skate streetwear brand, Stussy, is readying yet another collaboration with Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike for a pack of Air Max 2015. The rumored collaboration will likely occur in packs of three colorways, Black, Fossil, and Pink.

The collaborative sneaker collection by the frequent yet dynamic duo comes after their previously released, highly-hyped Air Force 1 Mid collaboration from last month.

The upcoming collaborative sneaker project can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Stussy and Nike SNKRS for a retail price of $210. Neither of the involved labels revealed an official look at the shoes. Therefore, a release date hasn't been confirmed yet.

Diving into the upcoming 3-piece Stussy x Nike Air Max 2015 sneaker collection

Upcoming 3-piece Stussy x Nike Air Max 2015 sneaker collection (Image via @cakenotcrumbs/ @sneakerbardetroit / Instagram)

The upcoming collaboration is the streetwear label's most surprising collaboration with Nike. The Stussy x Nike Air Max 2015 is slated to arrive in a total of three colorways, all of which are clad in monochromatic and minimalistic styles.

The first offering arrives in Fossil colorway, revealed by the sneaker leaker page @US_11 on Twitter. The sneaker geek shared an early look at the shoes on June 18, 2022.

The shoe uppers are constructed out of hemp-focused materials in netted design. The entire upper is clad in the Fossil colorway, contrasting with the minimal black detailing occurring over the branding.

The eyelets, laterals, and tongue flaps are also clad in similar fossil shades. The laces, however, opt for a lighter shade of fossil, which adds a charm to otherwise minimal shoes.

A strong detail was added with a black hue over the embroidered iconic reverse swooshes, lace dubrae, and the Stussy tag. The Stussy tag is seen vertically patched onto the eyelets. More branding is added over the tongue flaps, which feature co-branded Stussy and Nike Air Max markings.

The most prominent feature is seen with black inverted swooshes over the medial sides of the upper. The look is finished off with the addition of monotone fossil midsoles and black outsoles. The midsoles come equipped with the iconic Air Units, which provide extra comfort and cushion.

The second offering, relative to the counterpart above, is seen in an all-black colorway. Replacing the neutral hits with a fossil tan-like color is a series of black shades clad over the upper ostensibly. The upper is constructed out of similar mesh and synthetic hemp-like materials

The eyestays feature similar Stussy branding in white, which matches the adjacent inverted swooshes. The swooshes arc parallels the top line. Outsoles also come in a similar colorway to rubber construction.

Replacing the neutral hits of tan are a series of pink and black shades, which wrap an upper ostensibly comprised of mesh and synthetics. Stussy branding is printed onto the eye and stays in either black or white, matching an adjacent Swoosh whose arc parallels the top line.

Moreover, both soles are also distinct, as it forgoes the matted look on the “Fossil.”

Instagram user @cakenotcrumbs revealed the last offering on July 21, 2022, which showcases the pink colorway Air Max 2015. The vibrant pink color scheme is seen in the entirety of the mesh-based upper.

The monochromatic execution is disrupted by black-colored Stussy branding on the forefoot and the reverse swoosh logos on the heel counters. The shoes come accompanied by matching pink shoe laces. The look is finished with translucent Air Max-cushioned midsole and black rubber outsoles.

Ultimately, all three sneakers' inner linings and sockliners come adorned with black co-branding, rope laces with Flywire eyelets, matching midsoles, and contrasting black outsoles.

Official release information has not yet been shared, but these pairs will likely be released in 2022 at the official e-commerce sites of Nike and Stussy. According to hypebeast, the sneakers will retail for $210.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far