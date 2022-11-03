Where to buy the Stussy x Converse collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Californian skate and streetwear label Stussy is renewing its collaboration with the Massachusetts-based lifestyle footwear label Converse for a two-piece footwear collection. Frequent collaborators will unveil classic footwear silhouettes, Chuck 70 and One-Star Pro, featuring Stussy's iconic 8-ball motif.

After dropping Chuck 70 Hi Surfman collection in August 2022, the two labels are renewing their partnership with two new silhouettes. The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Stussy and select retailers, such as Dover Street Market and Chapter, on November 4, 2022. A much wider release will be observed on November 15, 2022, when the collection will drop on the official e-commerce site of Converse and select retailers.

The upcoming Stussy x Converse 2-piece footwear collection featuring Chuck 70 and One-Star Pro silhouettes

Upcoming Stussy x Converse 2-piece footwear collection featuring Chuck 70 and One-Star Pro silhouettes (Image via Stussy)

Shawn Stussy's renowned streetwear fashion label is undoubtedly at the top of its game in 2022. The streetwear fashion company is not new to the sneaker collaboration as it has witnessed many new and popular sneaker releases this year from Nike and Converse. The brand has drawn in a crowd with almost every drop, including the fresh takes upon Air Max, Air Force1, Air Max Peny, Chuck 70, and many more.

Amidt these standout pieces, only a few are as attention-grabbing as the pieces emblazoned with Stussy's 8 Ball graphic. After dressing up knit sweaters, sherpa jackets, rugs, and more in the iconic 8 ball insignias, the said logo is now taking the helm of the streetwear label's latest collaborative offering alongside Converse.

The official Stussy site introduces the collection:

"Stüssy and Converse have partnered again, this time for two reworked versions of iconic silhouettes. The Stüssy eight-ball insignia is featured prominently on both the Chuck 70 hi-top in clematis blue and the One Star Pro in green flash."

The Massachusetts-based footwear label is not so behind itself, as it has inserted itself into many collaborative spotlights throughout the fall season. The official site introduces the collection as:

"Our first collaborative drop featuring the infamous Stüssy 8-ball graphic pulls together heritage details from both brands to create a bold new style. You know it when you see it. As simple as it is bold, the OG Stüssy 8-ball graphic is an instantly recognizable symbol of underground street style—worn by subcultures for decades."

The first silhouette in the collection is the Chuck 70 Hi, which comes clad in Sargasso Sea/ White/ Black color palette. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of blank hairy suede material and features an embroidered 8-ball logo on the lateral side and a Chuck Taylor ankle patch on the medial side. The shoes will be available at a retail price of $110.

The second pair of sneakers in the collection is the One Star Pro 8-ball that comes clad in Green Flash/ White/ Black colorway. The sneakers feature 8-ball graphics on the lateral side and the traditional single stitch tonal star outline at the medial profile. Additionally, the silhouette features co-branded woven label at the tongue. The second sneaker pair in the collection can be availed at a retail price of $100.

One can avail of the entire collaborative collection on Stussy's official e-commerce site and select retailers on November 4 and on Converse on November 15.

