What is expected from SNKRS Day 2022? Dates, Nike launches, and more explained

Fans are eagerly awaiting Nike's SNKRS Day event as this year marks the 5th anniversary of the popular brand's online platform, SNKRS.

The SNKRS Day will be celebrated on Monday, August 8, from 12pm to 9pm. Sneaker lovers from London, Paris, and Berlin are welcome to check out the live broadcast of the event full of contests, inspirational talk sessions, and polls.

Exploring ongoing preparations for Nike's SNKRS Day 2022

The date for the event, August 8, also holds immense significance in the world of sport. On this very day, the Dream Team beat Croatia and won gold. It is also the birthday of one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Roger Federer.

While the event on August 8 has been announced, the new Nike launches including Nike Air Force 1 Low SNKRS Day and women's Nike Air Max 1 Tour Yellow are being discussed widely. Reportedly, there are a few more launches that the brand has kept under wraps for now.

However, some of the launches have been revealed, including the August 2 launches that are Women’s Dunk Low Next Nature, Dunk Low, Women’s Dunk Low, Women’s Dunk Low (Green).

The August 3 launches include Dunk Low (Grey), Air Jordan 1 Low Golf, and Dunk Low Retro. The August 4 launches include the Jordan System. 23, and Air Jordan 1 Low.

Launches on August 5 include Big Kids’ Dunk Low, Nike x Jacquemus (apparels), and Air Humara x Jacquemus. On August 6, Air Jordan 3, Younger Kids’ Jordan 3, Women’s Dunk Low (Orange and Black), and Big Kids’ Dunk Low (Grey and Black) shall be released.

Finally, on August 7, Older Kids’ Dunk Low (Orange and Blue), Younger Kids’ Dunk Low (Orange and Blue), Toddler Dunk Low (Orange and Blue), and Air Kukini Dunk Low Retro SE will be launched.

The SNKRS app has undoubtedly become one of the brand's largest assets digitally. Fans purchase new pairs of kicks from the app and many even keep an eye on the new releases to get their hands on the products instantly after the launches.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to joke about the huge demand for the brand's sneakers and how they get sold out in seconds! One fan sarcastically noted that the app would sell out the sneakers in less than 10 minutes!

As of now, the Air Force 1 Low sneakers will comprise an elegant sail upper build with a tongue label, leather swoosh, and a rubber outsole.

Several shock drops can also be expected between the live broadcast, so fans have been asked to download the SNKRS app if they have not already.

