Air Jordan 37 “Bordeaux” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Jordan Brand, the flagship Nike subsidiary, is expanding the range of its most current Air Jordan 37 model with yet another new "Bordeaux" colorway. This new iteration will feature vibrant accents throughout the shoe and will be dressed in a deep, ashy black color.

The brand new Air Jordan 37 "Bordeaux" colorway is set to go on sale on January 5, 2023. These dark-toned sneakers will be sold in the physical locations as well as the online stores of Nike, its SNRKS app, and a handful of other Jordan Brand retail sellers. Those interested in purchasing these men's shoes can do so for $185 per pair.

Nike’s Air Jordan 37 will arrive in “Bordeaux” makeup with multicolored hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 37 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Other variants in the numbered release have consistently used vintage color blocking from the Air Jordan collection. The Air Jordan 37 draws heavily from the Air Jordan 7, so it only makes sense to incorporate colors and patterns from the original releases into the latest model.

A slew of Chicago color schemes have already been used in the Air Jordan shoe line. The new Air Jordan 37 "Bordeaux" edition, which takes us all the way back to 1992, is also set to debut in the following year.

The color scheme for the entire shoe is Black/Bordeaux-Midnight Fog-Midas Gold-Dark Teal-Light Graphite. Inspired by the performance hoop, this model adopts the same relatively dark black, gray, and multi-color hues as the classic AJ7 but retains its characteristic Leno-Weave, suede, and neoprene composition. The semi-transparent Leno-Weave upper is soft gray, and the suede mudguard that surrounds the entire top is shaded in black.

The Swoosh label draws attention to the trailblazing Lenoweave uppers of the AJ37,

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

Take a closer look at the Lenoweave uppers of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The familiar multi-color design that was shown in the Michael Jackson Jam video and to which the shoe is famously credited is evident along the neoprene tongue. Despite the multicolored hits on the shoe, the heel counter and collar area are jet black with an orange MJ signature and a purple Jumpman on the pull tab.

The semi-transparent heel of the shoe's midsole comes with an ashy gray polish underneath, while the midsole has an inky black color. Additionally, the outer sole unit, composed of rubber, features colorful punches that are clearly influenced by the AJ7’s outsole. This vibrant sole unit completes the design and mixes in the eponymous "Bordeaux" concept.

The Swoosh's Huarache silhouette heavily influenced the multilayer exoskeleton of the silhouette, which is further explained as,

“The zones of support in the upper are modeled after the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design.”

Stay tuned to Nike’s official website for timely updates on the aforementioned launch. In addition to this, another "Year of the Rabbit" colorway of AJ37 will also enter the footwear world in 2023.

