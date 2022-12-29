Nike LeBron 2 “Animal” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

LeBron James stands out among all the athletes on the Nike athlete roster, and the shoe manufacturer is accentuating this fact with the release of the player’s highly anticipated Nike LeBron 2 “Animal” variant. This shoe exhibits multiple different animal prints with splashes of bright red hues on top.

The retro Nike LeBron 2 LX “Animal” edition will probably enter the footwear world in the fall of 2023. Although the confirmed release dates are under wraps as of now, these pairs will be offered by some websites, the SNRKS app, the physical shops of Nike, and a few of its associated vendors across the globe. These men’s pairs will be marked with a retail price tag of $250 for each pair.

Nike LeBron 2 “Animal” will arrive with furry overlays and red accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming LeBron 2 Animal shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike LeBron 2 was held to a high standard by the Nike Basketball creative professionals. Nike moved things up a level after the Nike Air Zoom Generation’s phenomenal debut, outperforming the AZG in design and technology.

The most hyped shoe of 2004 was, without a doubt, the Nike Zoom LeBron 2. By his second season, LeBron James’ reputation had massively increased, making the LeBron 2 the ideal shoe for the new movement.

On November 6, 2004, the Nike Zoom LeBron 2 went on sale in retail establishments. The LeBron 2 was only made available to the general public in three colors that season, with one restricted online exclusive. A sneaker for the All-Star Game and home and away color schemes were also produced.

Additionally, Nike created a unique pair for LeBron’s birthday. Two low-top LeBron 2s that are still regarded as some of the best low-top LeBron shoes were released in the summer of 2005. Although the silhouette received limited makeovers, it remained popular among many sneaker enthusiasts and LeBron diehards.

Take a closer look at the heel counters and outer sole units of the arriving sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

LeBron James wore LeBron 2 in a limited-edition hue in January 2014. This pair, dubbed the “Animal” PE, marked the tenth anniversary of their second distinctive silhouette. The top features an array of animal prints. Nike LeBron 2 will continue to receive the retro treatment in 2023 after receiving it in 2022 with the re-release of “USA” and “Maccabi” colorways.

The news of the “Animal” colorway release was recently disclosed by a popular sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever, making it one of LeBron James’ most coveted shoes.

A maple, university red, black, and light bone color palette have been employed to make this a Nike LeBron 2 “Animal” variant. It has a top made of faux fur in diverse animal designs. The heel counters are accentuated on the rear side with characteristic LeBron branding emblems.

The branding across is accented in red, as are the lace sets. The look is finished with a black lining, midsole, and solid rubber outer sole unit in a light bone hue. These outer sole units are also embellished with similar red Nike logos.

Be sure to get your hands on these hyped Nike LeBron 2 “Animal” renditions planned for 2023. Those interested in buying these King James’ quirky sneakers can register on the Swoosh’s official e-commerce website to receive instant updates as soon as they arrive.

