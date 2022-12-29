Nike Air Max 97 Athletic Company “Gorge Green” shoes: Everything we know so far 

Nike just unveiled a brand-new eye-catching shade of the iconic Nike Air Max 97 model as a component of their "Athletic Company" line. This new iteration is dubbed “Gorge Green”. The leather, mesh, and nylon pull tabs on the latest pairs are mostly decorated in eponymous green tones.

The upcoming Athletic Company “Gorge Green” rendition of the Nike Air Max 97 silhouette is getting ready to hit the shelves in the next few weeks. Although Swoosh has kept much of the information about these freshly developed sneakers under wraps, these footwear items will be sold online and in-person at Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few of its affiliated retail locations.

Nike Air Max 97 shoe will arrive in Gorge Green color way celebrating brand’s early days

Here's a detailed look at the arriving Nike Air Max 97 Athletic Company Gorge Green shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Christian Tresser's Air Max 97 was formally unveiled to the public almost 25 years back. The Nike Air Max 97 Athletic Company "Gorge Green" is the color variant of the model that many sneakerheads believe to be the most popular footwear of all time. You definitely don't want to miss out on these, which were inspired by the Beaverton-based company's undergrad sports days.

In addition to this, Batman’s “Black and Yellow,” “Blue Whisper,” and “Silver and Pistachio” are other iterations that appeared online recently and will be dropped in 2023.

The famed Nike Air Max 97 silhouette's history and development

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Take a look at the glow-in-the-dark feature of the shoe that makes it more appealing (Image via Nike)

This Air Max 97 shoe features a gorge green color palette as well as a contrasting sail tongue flap while being fashioned from the traditional mesh plus leather combo that we are all familiar with. Creamy lace loops give the sneaker a retro feel, and fiery swooshes decorate the tongue tag and lateral panel to give it that uniquely Nike appearance.

Of course, a discussion of this limited edition colorblocking would be incomplete without mentioning the "Nike: The Sports & Athletic Company" branding that is inscribed on the insoles, complete with a flag design for a vintage appearance.

To match the rest, the inner linings as well as the insoles are also made using akin green hues. Rounding out the sneakers are the beloved Air unit that can be easily seen from the translucent midsoles. The striking black outer sole components located beneath these midsoles are glued to them.

Keep an eye out for the new Nike Air Max 97 Athletic Company “Gorge Green” shoes that are planned for Spring 2023. To keep oneself informed about the release date and pricing info of the aforementioned shoes, one can sign up on the Swoosh label’s official website.

