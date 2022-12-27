Air Jordan 2 Low “Look Up in the Air” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

In 2021, the Air Jordan 2 officially made a comeback thanks to partnerships with brands including Union LA and Off-White. Moving on, 2022 recorded many more collaborative lineups with Nina Chanel Abney, Two18, Shelflife, and more.

The silhouette is now anticipated to dominate 2023 in both mid-top and low-top versions, the latter of which includes the recently unveiled "Look Up In The Air" iteration.

According to early reports from Sole Retriever, a popular sneaker media outlet, the upcoming Air Jordan 2 Low Retro "Look Up in the Air" edition will hit the sneaker market on June 22, 2023. These women’s exclusive footwear pieces will be offered with a retail price label of $150 for each unit.

Jordan shoe enthusiasts and other interested readers can easily buy them from both the in-store and online sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some of the brand’s partnering retail merchants.

Nike’s Air Jordan 2 Low shoes will arrive in Varsity red, Muslin, and Iced lilac hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Low Look up in the air shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following a strong run of distinctive offerings, the Air Jordan 2 Low is expected to make a major statement in the coming year. So far, we have already witnessed the "Craft,” “Varsity Royal,” and “UNC” colorways of Air Jordan 2 Low silhouette that are scheduled for 2023. Now, this roster will be joined by the “Look Up in the Air” iteration that is scheduled for June next year.

Jordan Brand's official web page highlights the genesis and backstory of Air Jordan 2 shoe as,

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

It goes on,

“Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

Take a closer look at the sole units and side profile of the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Chicago skyline serves as the inspiration for this AJ2 Retro Low "Look Up In The Air" rendition. This pair features a clean summit white, varsity red, ice blue, iced lilac, muslin, and light steel gray colorway. They are very similar in color scheme to the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Craft."

It has a crisp, white-based leather upper and a rear heel wrapped in cotton suede. The pipework on the sides displays a multi-color gradient, with ice blue for the collar lining and iced lilac for the tongue flap.

Custom-printed insoles with the Chicago skyline and the phrase "Look, Up In The Air" emblazoned across them add to the concept. These AJ2 Lows have a worn-in midsole and a solid-colored outer sole unit to finish the aesthetic.

Keep an eye out for the next Air Jordan 2 Low Retro “Look Up in the Air” iteration that is slated for June next year. To keep yourself updated on the drop of these shoes, you can easily sign up on the brand’s official website.

