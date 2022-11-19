Where to buy Air Jordan 2 Retro Low “Varsity Royal” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The NBA icon’s eponymous shoe brand is gearing to launch its new Air Jordan 2 shoes. The “Varsity Blue” colorway of the silhouette that recently emerged online will be joining the 2023 sneaker roster of the Jordan Brand. The entire shoe will be wrapped up in a White/Varsity Royal-Black-Muslin color scheme.

The upcoming “Varsity Royal” colorway of the Air Jordan 2 Low silhouette is slated to hit the shelves during the fall season next year. Although the shoe company keeps the exact drop date under wraps, they are expected to be priced at $150 for each pair. These footwear pieces will only be dropped in women’s sizes.

Sneakerheads, as well as interested readers, can easily avail them from the online and offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other Air Jordan retailers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 2 Low shoes will be dressed in “Varsity Royal” ensemble with touches of black and sail

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 2 Low Varsity Royal (Image via Sole Retriever)

The year 2023 is perfect for you if you admire the Air Jordan 2, especially the low-top model. You can now add "Varsity Royal," another must-have colorblocking to the roster of upcoming releases that already include several pairs. The second signature shoe’s origin and story is written on the Jordan Brand’s official website as:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

Further continuing:

“Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style. Throughout 1986/1987, Jordan scored a league record 23 points in a row on his way to professional basketball's second-ever 3,000-point season.”

The Air Jordan 2 Retro Low "Varsity Royal," which is only offered for women, features a customary white, varsity royal, black, and muslin color combination. It has a white leather top with royal blue plus black trimmings and embellishments.

Here, the sockliners are juxtaposed with black textiles, as the toe tops, tongue flaps, and lateral areas are made using crisp white tumbled leather. Moreover, a lace set of matching white tones sit atop the tongue flaps.

A sail-colored, worn-in midsole completes this pair and contributes to the retro look. Finally, the outer sole unit, which is fashioned from black for the front and from blue tones towards the heel areas, finalizes the overall design.

In the fall of 2023, the Air Jordan 2 Retro Low Varsity Royal W is scheduled to go on sale. Sign up to Nike’s official web page or SNKRS app to stay posted on the arriving AJ2 shoes.

Alongside the “Varsity Royal” rendition, Michael Jordan’s shoe business will also debut “UNC to Chicago” and “Craft” colorways of the Air Jordan 2 Low silhouette in 2023, which recently emerged on the internet.

While the former is set for March 8, the latter will be available for purchase from March 24 onwards. Both pairs will be delivered by the online and offline locations of Nike and its partnering vendors.

