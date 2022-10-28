Where to buy Air Jordan 2 Low “UNC to Chicago” shoes? Price, potential release date, and more details explored 

2022 has been a blessed year for the Jordan brand, particularly for Air Jordan 2. The second shoe of the brand has witnessed rapid growth through its partnerships and colorways, while other Jordan Brand models, like the classic Air Jordan 1, have also garnered media attention all year round.

Now that most of this year's releases have been made public, early glimpses of Jordan Brand's 2023 release calendar is being anticipated. The "UNC to Chicago" colorway of Air Jordan 2 Low is one of them.

Early reports from big sneaker media outlets, like Hypebeast and Sole Retriever, stated that the "UNC to Chicago" edition of Air Jordan 2 Low silhouette will arrive on March 8, 2023. These footwear pieces will be sold for $160 per pair. Interested purchasers can buy their low-tops from Nike and its affiliated retail outlets.

Nike's Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC to Chicago" colorway is dedicated to Michael Jordan's second home, Chicago

Take a closer look at the impending AJ2 Low sneaker (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

Michael Jordan has spent most of his life in North Carolina. During his professional career, Chicago served as his home away from home. The "UNC To Chi" concept, which previously appeared on two Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, is now making its way to the Air Jordan 2 Low shoe.

The Jordan brand's official page mentions,

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty. Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

The Air Jordan 2 Retro Low "UNC To Chicago" model will arrive in a pure white, fiery red, dark powder blue, and sail color palette. This design is inspired by the North Carolina Tar Heels and Chicago Bulls team colors.

Similar to the Off-White collaboration that debuted in November 2021, this model of the Air Jordan 2 Low has been made exclusively for women, keeping its original characteristics intact. A few days ago, the first-in-hand look of these upcoming sneaker designs was shared by popular sneaker insider @prvt.selection.

It has an upper made entirely of white leather with piping on the sides and the "Wings" logo on the tongue flap. Towards the rear side, the back heels are highlighted with powder blue tones to add a UNC touch to the shoe. The off-white lace on top of the tongue flaps enhances the uppers. The inner linings also appear to be off-white to match the rest.

Rounding out these low-tops are the chunky sole units. These off-white sole units are incorporated with the original Air units. The hits of UNC blue appear on the outer sole units to tie up the complete look.

Keep an eye out for the forthcoming Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC to Chicago" colorway that is expected to arrive in Summer 2023. With a selling price tag of $160 for each pair, these pairs will be offered at the online locations of Nike as well as a few other Jordan Brand retail outlets.

For those looking to buy them, you can register on Nike's official web page for quick updates on the upcoming launch.

