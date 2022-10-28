5 best Nike shoes for weightlifting 

Beaverton sportswear titan Nike is a one-stop marketplace for sneakerheads, especially when it comes to finding the perfect pair of shoes for your weightlifting sessions.

Do you believe you don't need weight-lifting shoes? Consider the following two scenarios: 1) A sturdy sneaker is required for balance and stability during a strenuous lifting workout. 2) Because you will sweat (a lot) during the workout, shoes with breathable mesh uppers will keep your feet cool.

This is where Nike comes in, with lightweight trainers that not only keep your feet ventilated, but also provide the necessary tread to prevent foot slippage while lifting heavy loads.

The right weightlifting footwear will have a low, flat, and broad heel for stability and traction to prevent slippage and the Swoosh label provides you all that with ample models to choose from.

Continue reading for Nike weightlifting shoe recommendations, prices, and more information.

Top five Nike weightlifting shoes will enhance your training experience

1) Metcon 8 FlyEase

Take a closer look at these flyease shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

These men's training shoes cost $190 per pair and are available through the shoe company's online and offline stores, as well as other partnering retailers.

This go-to workout shoe features a lighter and more ventilated upper to help you glide through interval training, rocket through lifts, and win workouts.

This style has a foldable heel that allows you to slip your foot inside without using your hands, then slide back up to keep your foot inside.

2) Zoom Metcon Turbo 2

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2 shoes are currently available in Cave Purple, Photo Blue, Wolf Grey, Anthracite, and other colorways for $220 from the shoe company's online store and other sellers.

The Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2 injects adrenaline-pumping speed into your workout routine. It combines strength and agility in a lightweight frame to allow you to move quickly, whether for circuit training, treadmill high-intensity sprints, a quick cardio session on the way home, or anything else.

Every aspect of the shoe has been minimized to increase longevity and reduce bulk, from the Zoom Air cushioning beneath the foot to the rope weaving at the instep. Furthermore, the shoe is made of lighter and stronger materials that are engineered for performance and power.

3) Free Metcon 4 AMP

Take a closer look at these black and white lifting shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Free Metcon 4 AMP in Dark Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/Light Smoke Grey is also an excellent weightlifting shoe. These pairs will set you back $180 each.

These sneakers will keep you fit whether you're getting up with the roosters or doing late-night circuit training. They're made with new "chain-link" netting that absorbs heat and bends as you sprint through drills. They also have midfoot and heel counter cushions to help you in maintaining your balance during the most difficult weight room sets.

4) Metcon 8 MF (Mat Fraser)

Take a closer look at these shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Metcon 8 silhouette in Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey is available for $190 at Nike and its affiliated retail merchants' online and physical stores.

Nike's collaboration shoe with crossfit icon Mat Fraser is more breathable and lighter than the previous model, cushioning your workouts with responsive, long-lasting foam and a broad heel to keep you comfortable.

5) Nike Metcon 7

Here's a closer look at the Metcon 7 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Metcon 7 silhouette in Black/White/Smoke Grey/Metallic Dark Grey costs $190 per pair from Swoosh's e-commerce website and select retail locations.

The Nike Metcon 7 is the state-of-the-art silhouette for weightlifting. It is believed to be more durable and reliable than its earlier models. This shoe also features react foam, which improves comfort and keeps you prepared for intense cardio. A tab also secures your laces, so you won't have to worry about them coming undone while you're concentrating on your next practice session.

These are just a few of the many weightlifting trainers available from the Swoosh brand. More options, as well as different colorways of the aforementioned pairs, can be found on the label's website.

