Where to buy Nike Dunk High Embossed shoes? Price and more details explored 

Nike Dunk High continues to rule the feet of casual wearers all across the world, from the "Psychic Purple" colorway to a teal suede variant. The high-top shoe now features embossed basketball details, highlighting the sportswear giant's passion for the game.

The impending Embossed edition of the Nike Dunk High silhouette is all set to step into the sneaker market later this year. These shoes will be offered in men’s sizes with a retail price label of around $125 for each pair.

Those willing to own them can buy from the online and offline locations of Nike and its partnering retail marketplaces.

Nike Dunk High will appear in Embossed overlays highlighted with red swooshes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk High Embossed shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most recent inline collection from Nike Sportswear has honored numerous historically significant silhouettes and their roots with basketball. Nike Dunk High is now entering the fray covered in engravings, using two different Air Force 1s and one Air More Uptempo.

The roots and story of the Nike Dunks are mentioned on the shoe label’s website as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast.”

The model's vamp as well as collar are constructed of bright white tumbled leathers, and its midfoot panel features a repeated embossed "Nike Basketball" element.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at a new upcoming Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Official Look at a new upcoming Nike Dunk High “Embossed” https://t.co/99Df2nJ7eE

First, the radially aligned perforations on the white toe box complete the forefoot area. These toe tops are encircled by dark gray mudguards, both of which are fashioned from premium leather elements.

The tongue flap features premium mesh construction. These tongue flaps are embellished with yellow branding tags towards the collar area and finally wrapped up with matching pristine white lace sets sitting on top.

The cushiony inner linings are accomplished with crisp white textiles. These sockliners are perfectly paired with vivid yellow insoles which are highlighted with akin white Nike swoosh branding prints on them.

The smooth leather accents on the silhouette are finished in a dark gray color and similar gray hues are also noticeable in the sole units. Intensifying the entire look are the white midsoles that are glued to the gray outer sole units.

The muted tones of the uppers are embellished with scarlet red Nike Swoosh made using leather elements. The lateral swooshes run all the way back to the rear heels, while being predominantly two-toned color blocking.

Nike Dunk High Embossed sneakers expected to arrive soon

Keep an eye out for the forthcoming Nike Dunk High Embossed sneaker edition. These intricately designed high-tops are expected to arrive in the next few weeks. With a selling price label of $125 per pair, these footwear pieces will be offered via the physical locations and online store of Nike, alongside a few other retail partners.

One can even sign up to the Swoosh’s website for quick updates and confirmed release dates for these arriving Dunk High shoes.

Poll : 0 votes