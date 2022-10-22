Where to buy Air Jordan 2 Low “Craft” shoes? Price, potential release date, and more details explored 

Partnerships have ruled 2022 for Jordan Brand, notably with Air Jordan 2, which has seen its silhouette redefined by artists like J Balvin, TITAN, A Ma Maniére, Two 18, and others. The model currently doesn't seem to be calming down anytime soon as fresh colorblockings keep showing up on our radar, the most recent of which is this Air Jordan 2 Low Craft variation. These pairs will be offered in sail, muslin, and light curry overlays.

The upcoming Air Jordan 2 Low “Craft” edition will be dropped in 2023. Early reports from popular sneaker insiders, such as Sole Retriever, suggest that these pairs will be launched on March 24, 2023. The shoe will be purchasable for $150 per pair. Fans can buy them online from Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail locations. You can also sign up for the brand’s official website for timely updates on this launch.

Nike’s Air Jordan 2 Low shoe will arrive in Sail/Melon Tint-Light Curry-Cobblestone-Muslin color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

Since its inception in 1986, Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore's co-designed silhouette has been a popular choice throughout 2022. Moreover, the recently surfaced images of the new Air Jordan 2 Low "Craft" rendition show that it will continue to be the same in the following year.

Jordan Brand introduces its widely acclaimed Air Jordan 2 signature shoe as:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

Not long ago, a few popular Jordan insiders, namely @masterchefian and @prvt.selection, revealed an early in-hand look at the arriving shoes, which surely thrilled fans of the silhouette.

The Air Jordan 2 Retro Low is a member of the "Craft" Pack, together with shoes like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and Air Jordan 4. This pair comes in the color schemes of muslin, sail, melon tint, light curry, cobblestone, and premium white leather base. The side panels are made of rough suede panels.

The "Wings" emblem can be spotted on the tongue flap, liner, and a little hit on the back of the outer sole unit in a variety of oranges and reds, including light curry and melon tint that serve as embellishments. Here, the tongue sections are perfectly complimented with melon eyelets and sail-toned lace sets.

On the rear side, the back heel counter is wrapped up in a sail-colored rubber element.

Rounding out, the shoe is completed with a gray and light curry outer sole unit. This outer sole unit is glued to the white midsole. While the light curry appears towards the heel, the gray part of the outsole is evident on the forefoot. For improved comfort and traction, the midsole of this pair is incorporated with the original Air unit.

