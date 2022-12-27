4 popular LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 colorways of 2022

Just like many of his prominent contemporaries, Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball introduced his second signature Puma MB.02 silhouette to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Puma MB.02 soon gained notoriety, which led to a spike in demand from sneakerheads and athlete followers. Ever since its inception, the new silhouette has been outfitted in various brilliant colorways like “Phenom,” “Supernova,” and even a quirky Nickelodeon collab sneaker design, which was launched very recently.

Here are the top four Puma MB.02 2022 releases, along with a price breakdown.

“Phenom” and three other colorways of LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 shoes that were introduced in 2022

1) Puma MB.02 “Supernova”

LaMelo's trademark wings served as inspiration for the color of the midsole as well as the logo on the outer of the MB.02, giving it a striking design. The color of the wings changes from "Fiery Coral" to "Ultra Orange" in a gradation. For improved cushioning, comfort, and aeration, the ultralight top is also made of multizone blended fabrics and designed woven mesh.

For tailored traction and endurance, the NITRO foam midsole is combined with a comprehensive non-slip rubber composition with a light traction pattern. The finishing touch comes with a splash of blue, which is added to the tongue tag, medial side, and heel labeling.

On October 21, 2022, the Puma MB.02 "Supernova" went on sale. The stated retail price was $130. It can be bought from the official website as well as a few other stores.

2) Puma MB.02 “Rookie of the Year”

Take a closer look at the Rookie of the Year iteration (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Charlotte Hornets' blue color dominates the sneaker's foundation in this "Rookie of the Year" styling, while a deeper blue overlays Ball's characteristic wings. Additional references to his team can be seen in the upper's material, which features a honeycomb arrangement that plays off the team's nickname, the Hornets. The laces pay homage to the Hornets' vintage pinstripe uniform.

Regarding allusions to Ball, the heel webbing highlights significant figures from his first season, such as the 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, as well as 6.1 assists that he scored per game. Last but not least, the sockliner has a reverse NBA emblem with Ball's silhouette and "ROTY" writing.

LaMelo Ball's MB.02 "Rookie of the Year" went on sale for $130 USD on December 9 at select Puma Hoops merchants and through the brand’s online store.

3) Puma MB.02 “Phenom”

Here's a detailed look at the Phenom colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

This "Phenom" version features an electrifying new palette in a blue and black colorblocking customized for the Hornets. The primarily black design has blue on the sole unit, whereas the various collaborative designs highlight MB.02's wings at the midsole as well as top.

The top is made of a woven mesh textile, while the sole is entirely made of NITRO foam. To complete the esthetic, the wings can be seen on the top, midsole, tongue logo, and traction of the outer sole unit.

LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.02 "Phenom" was officially released on November 23 through the brand’s e-commerce website and select retail stores, with a list price of $130 USD.

4) Nickelodeon x Puma MB.02 “Slime”

Take a closer look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

This MB.02 variant is coated in various colors of green slime from heel to toe. The graphic on the insole with the Nickelodeon logo echoes the oozy slime detail on the toe box as well as the brand’s Formstrip.

The sneakers have Melo's unique wings plus branding, along with the original MB.02 esthetics. The recognizable Orange from Nickelodeon is featured on the tongue and medial areas. An ultralight mesh tongue flap and grippy rubber outer sole unit, plus a NITRO foam-infused midsole, complete the footwear.

On December 21, the Nickelodeon x MB.02 "Slime" went on sale for $140 at select retailers and on PUMA.com.

These were the four fresh iterations of LaMelo’s second shoe that debuted in 2022. Those keen to buy these basketball sneakers can check the aforementioned locations. In addition to these colorways, Puma is also making preparations with “Teal” and “Red” colorways, alongside a collaborative variant with Rick & Morty planned for the new year.

