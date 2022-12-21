Nickelodeon x Puma “Slime” Suede and Roma sneaker pack: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

With their latest drop, Nickelodeon and Puma present a unique take on the classic PUMA Suede and Roma silhouettes.

This new sneaker collection comes on the heels of the pair's recent collaboration on LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.02 silhouette.

The latest “Slime” lineup will offer both Suede and Roma sneakers from December 21, 2022, onwards. These shoes will be offered in little kids, big kids, and toddler sizes. While the first two sizes of Suede Slime shoes will retail for $65 and $60, respectively, the toddler model will retail for $50 per pair.

The Roma Slime will cost $60 and $55 per pair for big kids and $55 for tiny kids, respectively. Readers can easily avail of these themed items from the online locations of Puma, alongside a slew of affiliated retail merchants.

Nickelodeon x Puma “Slime” collection will also offer Suede and Roma sneakers in multiple sizing options

Take a closer look at the upcoming Roma Slime sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its first appearance on You Can't Do That on TV in 1982, Nickelodeon slime has been inextricably linked to the network. It has become the ultimate icon of the free-spirited jumble and is a tangible reflection of the irreverent and chaotic energy of the Nickelodeon brand.

The conventional Suede and Roma silhouettes are now available in two wacky interpretations as part of the new Nickelodeon x Puma "Slime" catalog, which draws on both the television network's and Puma's basketball histories. Both shoes have a "Neon Lime" patent formstripe as well as a dripping appearance to replicate the feel of Nickelodeon's slime.

The description of the Roma Slime shoes on the brand’s official website reads:

“We teamed up with Nickelodeon to bring everyone’s favorite green goo to the streets. The Roma Slime embodies the slippery substance with its bright lime colors and drippy accents. Prepare to ooze style.”

The tongue flap continues the fanciful transition with its vivid splatters on top of the Suede's black foundations and Roma's overall white tint.

Here's a detailed look at the new Suede Slime sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Set your reminders for the Nickelodeon "Slime" limited edition collection. If you’re planning to spruce up your sneaker collection this new year, then surely check out this complete range on the shoe label’s e-commerce store. Also, you can sign up on their website for timely notifications on future releases.

In addition to the aforementioned Suede and Roma Slime shoes, fans can also get their hands on the LaMelo Ball’s MB.02 “Slime” colorway that will be dropped alongside these shoes. Basketball lovers may purchase them in three sizes - adults, big kids, and little kids - priced at $140, $120, and $100, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes