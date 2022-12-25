LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 Red Wings basketball shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The adored Puma MB.02 signature shoe from Puma Hoops, a division of the German activewear juggernaut, is getting a new makeover in recognition of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets’ protagonist, LaMelo Ball.

The second distinctive silhouette of the power duo was unveiled on October 13, 2022, and has since been available in a variety of color combinations. The footwear will now be released in Vibrant Red next year. Additionally, those interested in copping these can easily get them for a retail price of $130 per pair.

The all-new vibrant "Red Wings" iteration of LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 is set to enter the footwear world in 2023. Although the confirmed launch date of these trademark shoes is kept under wraps by the shoe manufacturer, these sneakers will be sold by Puma's physical outlets and e-commerce stores, along with a few of its Hoops partnering retail chains.

LaMelo Ball’s x Puma MB.02 will arrive in bright red and white makeup with hits of black hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming LaMelo Ball Puma MB.02 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

LaMelo Ball has been on a fantastic roll since making a full recovery from a persistent ankle injury, hitting approx 25.8 points per game over his past six games while adding a 25-point triple-double. His second Puma signature shoe now reflects the team-centric color palette and design of the previously introduced MB.01 shoe.

As such, a lively "Red/White/Black" color scheme makes its claim on the most updated Puma MB.02. It originally made an appearance during the first peek of his second silhouette of this year's summer. Ball's adamant decision not to align its sole unit with the main color of its top, like the silhouette's previous renditions, brought a pristine white mesh foundation to life by the larger TPU wings of the side panels, indulging in a brilliant red attire.

The Puma MB.02 is made of contemporary engineered knitted mesh, which the brand describes as:

“Disruptive upper construction made with engineered woven mesh and multizone mixed materials for targeted support, comfort, and breathability in a lightweight package.”

Magnus Greater @MagnusIsGreater LaMelo Ball’s PUMA MB.02 Comes Clothed In Vibrant Red Wings LaMelo Ball’s PUMA MB.02 Comes Clothed In Vibrant Red Wings https://t.co/aPganXyCkh

Additionally, a few jet-black highlights complete the outside wing tips while still being decorated with red trim on its medial surface, extending its dominant property value across quarter inserts, mudguards, and sectioned tongue flap.

For superior quality and longevity, these sneaker models use rubber formulations:

“Full-coverage engineered nonslip rubber compound with feather (a nod to Melo’s signature wings) tread pattern for enhanced durability and traction. Ideal for quick cuts and spot up jumpers.”

The sole unit is also divided into two different colors, with the forefoot revealing a red coat and the heel returning to the white base of the uppers. Each independent sole unit includes a grippy rubber model that fits the requirements of the outer sole unit. Besides that, there is a sleek rubber midsole with NITRO foam cushioning underneath the shoes, which Puma describes as:

“NITRO foam-infused midsole for superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight—perfect for high-energy, explosive playstyles.”

Keep a watchful eye out for the new bright red colorway of LaMelo Ball’s trademark shoe Puma MB.02. Basketball fans and sneakerheads can also sign up on the shoe brand’s official web page for instant updates on the release dates of the aforementioned variant.

Poll : 0 votes