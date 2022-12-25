LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 “Rick & Morty” shoes: Everything we know so far 

German athletic giant Puma is expanding its LaMelo Ball joint collection with a brand new colorway of the Puma MB.02 design. The Charlotte Hornets player's second trademark sneaker, which debuted in 2022, will have multicolored make-up for the upcoming release as the shoe gets updated with a Rick & Morty-inspired ensemble.

In 2023, Puma and a few other online and physical retailers will sell the Rick & Morty x Puma MB.02. The retail price will be revealed and it will be available in men's sizes. Fans will have to stick around for further details.

LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 shoes will be dressed in mismatch Rick & Morty inspired colorway

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Rick & Morty sneakers (Image via Nice Kicks)

Puma wowed the sneaker industry by launching LaMelo Ball's debut signature model with the German sportswear brand, called Puma MB.01. This inaugural silhouette has become a mainstream hit. Consumers embraced every new colorway as its eye-catching color scheme and cutting-edge on-court technology led to practically every release selling out right away.

Puma and LaMelo once again came together, and for the latest launch, the two invited renowned cartoon TV series Rick & Morty for an asymmetrical pair of the recently developed Puma MB.02 shoes in an effort to generate even more buzz for the player's second shoe. Early pictures of the Rick & Morty x Puma MB.02 have just surfaced online courtesy of Nice Kicks.

The sneakers feature a mismatched color scheme similar to their initial collaboration, with the left sneaker sporting a transition purple from the midfoot back with a bright neon green on the front part. On the lateral side of the shape of the other shoe is a black TPU wing emblem that transitions from a truer bright green tone to a darker pink as you work back.

Puma MB.02 is crafted with modern engineered woven mesh material, which is described by the brand as,

“Disruptive upper construction made with engineered woven mesh and multizone mixed materials for targeted support, comfort, and breathability in a lightweight package.”

This exclusive colorway will be sold in customized shoe boxes (Image via Nice Kicks)

The wing logo, which has been significantly modified, is located on the medial surface and has the same tone as the front of each individual shoe. The traditional Melo branding features have been replaced with visuals of cartoon figures on the tongue flaps and "Rick & Morty" written on the vamp.

A gripping rubber outer sole unit that matches the color of each independent sole unit is combined with a stylistic rubber midsole that has NITRO foam padding underneath. The shoe label sheds light on the advanced NITRO foam cushioning,

“NITRO foam-infused midsole for superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight—perfect for high-energy, explosive playstyles.”

For improved durability as well as better performance, these footwear designs are incorporated with rubber compounds, defined by the shoe brand as,

“Full-coverage engineered nonslip rubber compound with feather (a nod to Melo’s signature wings) tread pattern for enhanced durability and traction. Ideal for quick cuts and spot up jumpers.”

To match the theme, these sneakers will be offered in customized shoe boxes.

Keep an eye out for the soon-arriving LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 “Rick & Morty” edition, which is scheduled for the following year. If you’re impressed with its design and willing to buy these hoop-inspired footwear pieces, then sign up on the manufacturer’s website to receive quick updates on its official launch date and pricing details.

