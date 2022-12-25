Breanna Stewart x Puma Stewie 1 “Re-Introduce” women’s shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Breanna Stewart, a WNBA superstar, unveiled her first trademark shoe earlier this year, dubbed the Puma Stewie 1. A brand-new colorway of the "Re-Introduce" silhouette is in the works for a 2023 release. This variation will be available in gray, white, and milky neon. The player recently shared an on-foot look at the shoes via her Instagram account.

The upcoming “Re-Introduce” edition of Brenna Stewart’s Puma Stewie 1 is all set to make its debut on January 16, 2023. These women’s special basketball signature shoes will be offered at a selling price tag of $120 for each pair.

Fans interested in getting their hands on these pairs can purchase them from the online stores as well as offline outlets of Puma and a handful of Puma Hoops retail partners.

Breanna Stewart’s Puma Stewie 1 will be released in “Re-Introduce” colorway with neon hits underfoot

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Breanna Stewart x Puma Stewie 1 Re-Introduce shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In just 6 years, Breanna Stewart has had a distinguished career in the WNBA, having already won 2 WNBA Finals plus accruing a number of honors to add to her ever-expanding profile. So it only makes it natural for her to have her own trademark silhouette given her prominence in women's basketball, and Puma presented the player with the Puma Stewie 1.

So far, the model has been available in two different colors, each of which conveys a different story about Breanna. This trend will continue with the third colorway of the Puma Stewie 1 "Re-Introduce," which will be released in 2023.

The latest shoe comes in a Grey/White-Gum color scheme. The engineered mesh top of the shoe is painted a light shade of white to keep things simple while contrasting TPU reinforcements on the heel counter as well as eyestays add an extra flair. The original upper component of the shoe is described as:

“Disruptive upper construction made with engineered mesh for a supportive yet ultra-lightweight feel.”

The heel counters and eyestays feature a cork-like splatter design, while the Puma logo continues the all-white motif and appears like another TPU topping. These shoes have a non-slip rubber compound for quick jumps and swift mobility, which Puma emphasizes as:

“Full-coverage engineered nonslip rubber compound for enhanced durability and traction. Ideal for quick cuts and spot up jumpers.”

Tonal white lace loops blend in with the mesh sockliner and rise up towards the tongue flap’s Breanna emblem. The style is complete with a two-tone gum and yellow rubber outer sole unit paired with a white NITRO foam padded midsole.

The shoe manufacturer emphasizes the importance of the NITRO foam cushion incorporated into the shoe's sole unit as:

“NITRO foam infused within the midsole for superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight. Perfect for high-energy, explosive playmakers.”

Set your reminders for the next Puma Stewie 1 colorway planned for January 2023. If you’re fond of hoop-inspired shoe designs and want to add one to your footwear collection, then you can sign up on the brand’s official website for instant updates on the aforementioned launch.

