LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 “Teal” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

LaMelo Ball, a Charlotte Hornets player, and longstanding PUMA collaborator, just debuted his second pair of Puma MB.02 sneakers.

Following the release of several thrilling variants this year, the brand-new "Teal" colorway of the basketball silhouette for 2023 has recently surfaced online.

The LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 "Teal" colorway will be available in the following weeks of 2023. These sneakers will be available through Puma's in-store locations, online stores, and a few other select Puma Hoops retail shops. These sneakers will be sold for a set price of $130 per pair.

LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 will be released in Teal colorway with black and gold

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 Teal sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the success of the Puma MB.01 sneakers, the business felt compelled to create a follow-up version with even more innovative details.

The "Rookie of the Year," "Phenom," and other intriguing hues of the model, along with joint designs with Nickelodeon, have already attracted a great deal of attention within the shoe industry. In addition, the most recent addition to the inventory is a "Teal" version.

The professional basketball shoes, which debuted just before the new year in teal, black, and gold colorways, are widely seen as an enhancement rather than a departure from Ball's initial signature shoe with the German brand.

The top of the shoe is entirely composed of the aforementioned hues, while the profiles have wing-like motifs in a different color scheme, primarily using black with a golden emphasis.

As opposed to being stitched into the upper like on the MB.01, the flames on these sneakers are larger and positioned on the upper, exploding from the toe of the shoe. Fusible reinforcements in the toe seam and eyelets of the layered mesh top make it possible to create color-blocking panels.

Magnus Greater @MagnusIsGreater LaMelo Ball’s PUMA MB.02 Takes On A Fresh “Teal” Look LaMelo Ball’s PUMA MB.02 Takes On A Fresh “Teal” Look https://t.co/RzRht4ws5F

The uppers of these pairs are fashioned from a revolutionary mesh, as indicated by the shoe label:

“Disruptive upper construction made with engineered woven mesh and multizone mixed materials for targeted support, comfort, and breathability in a lightweight package.”

The silhouette description sheds information on the durability and sturdiness of these designs as:

“Full-coverage engineered nonslip rubber compound with feather (a nod to Melo’s signature wings) tread pattern for enhanced durability and traction. Ideal for quick cuts and spot up jumpers.”

Bright yellow finishes are also applied to the player's distinctive emblems on the top of the tongue flap, the vamp, and the heel, creating an arrangement that looks to have no pattern or rationale but is ideal for its recognizable player's game. Underfoot, the herringbone grip with NITRO foam gives tried-and-true mobility to the shoe.

These innovative Puma MB.02 designs are integrated with NITRO foam for dynamic and rapid movement, as highlighted by the brand:

“NITRO foam-infused midsole for superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight—perfect for high-energy, explosive playstyles.”

Stay tuned to Puma’s official website to receive further updates on the drop date of the aforementioned Puma MB.02 Teal basketball shoes.

Poll : 0 votes