Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Panda” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is all set for the launch of another new Air Jordan 1 High Golf silhouette. For the latest makeover, the underrepresented silhouette has adopted the “Panda” color scheme.

The brand new Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Panda” shoes will be launched on January 13, 2023. Those eagerly waiting to get their hands on this beloved Panda colorway can buy them from the online as well as the in-store platforms of Nike and a few select Jordan Brand stores. The retail cost, which is in men's sizes, is $180.

Air Jordan 1 High Golf shoes will now arrive in Panda makeup with white and black overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High Golf Panda sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jordan Brand's golf-focused collection has included mostly well-known and recognizable color palettes. The Air Jordan 1 High Golf will be similar to Nike Dunk Low "Panda," with references to the past including both a "Chicago" and "Shadow" arrangement.

Despite the fact that this year is the "Year Of The Rabbit," 2023 appears to be the "Year Of The Panda" for Jordan Brand considering so many variations of the Air Jordan 1 have been made in this black/white paint scheme. The white and black Panda vibe is now spreading to the AJ 1 High's golf-ready variant.

On Nike's Jordan web page, you may come across the following background on the storied Air Jordan 1:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The footwear, which is clothed in its customary all-leather composition, takes design cues from the well-known "Panda" color blocking, with its black leather reinforcements standing out against the white leather underneath.

Take a closer look at the branding accents placed on the collar areas (Image via Nike)

The toe box, quarter panel, and tongue flap all have paler hues whereas the mudguard, eyestays, heel counters, and collar are all rich black in color.

However, the adjacent wings emblem on the collar emerges in a stark white hue while the black laces show up off the tongue of the shoe.

The outer is finished with a black swoosh around mid-foot, and the white/black midsole and spike-free, golf-ready rubber outer sole unit is found below. To match the rest, these high-tops will be delivered with an additional pair of lace sets.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 High Golf Panda shoes will go on sale on January 13. To sign up to stay up to date on future releases, visit the shoemaker's primary e-commerce portal or use the Nike SNRKS app.

