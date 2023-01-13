Nike Dunk Low “Black Industrial Blue” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The iconic Nike Dunk Low design is ready to jazz up your sneaker selection with a brand-new "Black Industrial Blue" revamp. These low-top shoes are scheduled to be released later in the fall of 2023.

Dunk lovers have seen a variety of sneakers sporting fresh patterns and color combinations in recent weeks. A few days ago, unique colorways like "White Sundial," "Glow in the Dark," and "Year of the Rabbit" were introduced.

Nike and a few other chosen retail chains will deliver the Nike Dunk Low "Black Industrial Blue" both online and in stores. The retail cost for the men's sizes is set at $110 per pair.

Nike Dunk Low “Black Industrial Blue” shoes are embellished with shaded swooshes

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk Low has undergone numerous iterations under the Oregon-based creative team. It can be a little daunting at times because there are so many variants out there, but there are a variety of colorways that offer many personalization options. The Dunk Low "Black Industrial Blue" contains the detailing found on the Nike Dunk Low "Black White Anthracite," as well as color blocking that is somewhat reminiscent of the classic Black Toe AJ 1 High.

On Nike's main web page, the history of the Nike Dunks is outlined as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The tongues and laces are finished off with black tones (Image via Nike)

The entire shoe is coated in a Summit White/Industrial Blue-Black-White color scheme. With a nubuck and silky leather top, the mudguard, eyestays, and collar are made of black nubuck, while the toe box as well as quarter panels are made of white leather. Black-on-black hues dominate the tongue and lace set, and a Nike emblem on the tag above sports the preliminary dose of industrial blue.

The Nike Swoosh has a smudgy industrial blue appearance and goes over a nubuck heel overlay in the same shade as it moves from the midfoot back to the industrial blue heel tab.

The black outsoles are used for the bottom of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

The inner lining of these pairs employs bold black textiles, and these insoles are coupled with industrial blue insoles that are embellished with Nike Basketball insignias. The style is topped off with a white Dunk midsole and a black rubber outer sole unit.

Readers who are interested in the Nike Dunk Low "Black Industrial Blue" sneakers can sign up on Nike's official website for updates regarding its launch. They should also consider downloading the brand's SNKRS app to learn more about this and the upcoming Dunk Low releases.

