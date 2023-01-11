Nike Dunk Low “Glow In The Dark” shoes: Everything we know so far 

Nike, the Swoosh brand from Oregon, has added a new model to its Nike Dunk Low portfolio. The "Glow In The Dark" hue of this newly discovered model will be included in the 2023 Dunk launch schedule. All leather materials will be used to cover these pairs and feature a Venom Green/Black-Glow color scheme.

The in-hand detailed look at the unique Dunk Lows was recently shared by a popular Nike sneaker news source, @masterchefian, via its social media page.

The brand's new "Glow In The Dark" version of the Dunk Low style will appear in the weeks leading up to 2023. The SNKRS app, a few additional hand-picked retailers, and Nike's online and physical stores will all sell these unusual iridescent low-tops, although the shoe company hasn't yet announced the exact release dates.

Nike Dunk Low shoe will arrive in venom green overlays with Glow-in-the-Dark makeup

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

Although Nike Dunk was initially designed with collegiate basketball players in mind, it has subsequently evolved into the most well-known casual sneaker produced by The Swoosh. Due to this, we've seen the model adopt more fun colorways that depart from the “Be True To Your School” (BTTYS) series' classic two-tone esthetics, with the most recent version featuring "Glow In The Dark" accents.

Swoosh brings to light the origins as well as growth of its acclaimed Nike Dunk segment in the manner described below:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The footwear looks almost radioactive due to the glow of the venom green all across the overlay whereas the underlays show up in a slightly softer glow green shade. The top is made entirely of leather. The orange treatment on the heel tab as well as the black Swoosh accent on the midfoot round out the striking features, which are contrasted by crisp white lace sets and tongue flaps.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming glow in the dark shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The rubber outer sole unit beneath is the only component that genuinely exhibits glow-in-the-dark qualities, despite the fact that the glow that is visible under a blacklight is the sneaker's most recognisable feature. The impression is completed by the white midsole, which is joined to the top by stitching that is also white.

Watch for the upcoming Dunk Low "Glow In The Dark" release, which is scheduled for the ongoing year. You can stay up to date on the public launch date and time of these incoming pairs by signing up on the Official website.

Many more variations of the silhouette are scheduled for release this year in addition to the aforementioned Dunk Low variant. The Swoosh brand is continually teasing new hues that will be offered in the coming days, including "Reverse White Black Red," "Rainbow Trout," "Year of the Rabbit," "Valentine’s Day," and more. Fans may keep an eye out for these shoes in Swoosh's partnered retail stores as well as its physical and digital platforms.

