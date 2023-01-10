Nike Dunk Low Reverse “White Black Red” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

One of the Swoosh brand's most well-known silhouettes is the Nike Dunk Low. As a result, the shoe company gives the silhouette undue attention by introducing fresh color options as well as bringing back old favorites.

The Oregon shoe business is getting ready to release this colorblocking with brilliant red accents scattered throughout the upper, as the Reverse Panda style continues to be a widely loved variety among the general public.

The new Dunk Low Reverse "White Black Red" version is scheduled to join the footwear scene in the coming days and weeks. Even though these sneakers will be available online, at Nike's physical shops, and at a few of its linked retail locations, the majority of their specifications are currently being kept a secret.

Some early sources like Sole Retriever, suggest that these sneakers will be sold for a price tag of $110 per pair.

As we continue to see startlingly identical variants often, many people believe Nike is pushing the Dunk Low model to the ground. Numerous different "Panda" versions, such as the "White Black Red", which adds varsity red shades to the famed sneaker, seem to be a perfect example that supports that idea. However, with their most recent release, The Swoosh is flipping the color scheme.

The following is how the Swoosh highlights the beginnings and expansion of its renowned Nike Dunk segment:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The all-leather sneaker, which reverses the traditional "Panda" Dunk color scheme, features dark black accents on the toe box, quarter side, and collar region and white reinforcements on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel. When we look at the midfoot, we can observe that the Swoosh logo contrasts with the rest of the veneers by being in varsity red.

Subtle white continues onto tongue flaps with black lace sets as well as a "Nike" label in a similar shade bursting off the nylon. The heel tab also has more branding accents on it, this time in a black threading. The white Dunk midsole and varsity red rubber outer sole unit complete the style.

Keep a watch out for the 2023 release of the Nike Dunk Low "Reverse White Black Red" variant. On the official e-commerce website of the shoe manufacturer, one may sign up for regular updates on the aforementioned Dunk Low sneakers.

In addition to the aforementioned Dunk Low colorway, many more iterations of the silhouette are in line for release this year. The Swoosh label is constantly teasing new colorways including “Montreal Bagel,” “Rainbow Trout,” “Year of the Rabbit,” “Reverse Brazil,” and more that will be launched in the coming days. Fans can look out for these sneakers on the Swoosh’s offline and online locations, alongside its associated retail shops.

