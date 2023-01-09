The Swoosh is preparing to release a brand-new pair of Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department shoes with Photon Dust underlays, Picante Red accents, and Light Smoke Gray accents for a more subdued look.

Recently, the popular Nike insider, namely @masterchefian, shared the early in-hand images as well as a short clip of these arriving Dunk Lows.

The Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department Photon Dust Picante Red is set to hit stores in a few weeks. These vibrantly colored sneakers will be available in men's sizes. Sneaker enthusiasts can get their hands on them for $110 USD per pair at Nike's online and offline stores, as well as the SNKRS app and a few other retail vendors.

Nike Dunk Lows with "Photon Dust Picante Red" overlays are coming soon as part of the Athletic Department series

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department shoes (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

Nike, founded by runners Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman in the '60s, initially made footwear for runners. The brand's Athletic Department series pays tribute to its educational roots as it nears its 60th anniversary.

We previously looked at the Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department "Photon Dust Picante Red," the Air Force 1 Low, the Air Max 97, and the Dunk High at the close of last year. Now, we're getting our first look at the newest addition.

The Swoosh emphasizes the origins and growth of its iconic Nike Dunk line as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Sail/Picante Red/Photon Dust/Light Smoke Grey/Pale Vanilla/White covers the entire low-top shoe. Although this is not the only Dunk Low in the lineup to be released, it is the first to feature a white canvas base with light smoke-gray suede accents throughout. The shoe's medial and lateral leather sides are accented with a fiery red Swoosh that travels all the way to the insole.

Here's a detailed look at the inner linings and outsoles of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

The insole is printed with "ATHLETIC DEPT" and "1972" in varsity-inspired flair and is finished with a laughing bulldog motif that gives an old-school feel and appearance.

The flat lace sets and midsole have been treated with pale vanilla for a truly vintage look. Finally, the outer sole units in a light smoke gray complete the look.

Keep an eye out for the release of the Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department "Photon Dust Picante Red" sneakers in the coming weeks of 2023. Nike fans and other sneakerheads can stay up to date on this Dunk Low sneaker release by downloading the SNKRS app or signing up on Swoosh's official website.

Poll : 0 votes