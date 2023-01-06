Nike Air Force 1 Command Force “Summit White Hyper Royal” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored

Oregon-based sportswear manufacturer Nike is gearing up with its Air Force 1 launches for 2023. The women's special Command Force "Summit White Hyper Royal" iteration most recently appeared on the internet among the initial colorways for the new year.

This version of Nike Air Force 1 Low Command Force sneakers will be available for purchase on January 18, 2023, for $130 per pair. It is expected to be released on Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few more online and physical stores. As already mentioned, they will only be offered in women's sizes.

Nike Air Force 1 Command Force-inspired “Summit White Hyper Royal” shoes will be dropped only in women’s sizes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low Command Force shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Each of the classic Nike brand models has a long and varied history, just like the Dunks, which were first produced for the skating culture, and the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker design, which was created for the basketball scene. Over time, the shoe brand became popular due to the success of its timeless footwear designs such as Nike Air Force 1.

The shoe made its formal debut 40 years ago, and the brand carried out silhouette anniversary celebrations throughout 2022. Moreover, the Oregon-based company released a shedload of limited-run colorways to commemorate this significant milestone.

With the newly designed Nike Air Force 1 Low Command Force "Summit White Hyper Royal" shoes, it appears that the swoosh label is not willing to slow down this year. If a buyer can only get one pair of Forces, make sure it's this one, as it takes design inspiration from one of the most recognizable '90s basketball sneakers ever produced.

On its official website, Nike describes the beginning and progression of the Air Force 1 design as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It further continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

If one doesn't have a clue, the 1991 Air Command Force is celebrated by this Air Force 1. This new AF1 Low is covered in a Summit White/Hyper Royal-Picante Red-Obsidian-Coconut Milk color palette.

With a summit white leather top featuring hyper royal embellishments on swoosh as well as a sockliner, AF1 has the exact same color palette as the one notably worn by retired San Antonio Spurs player David Robinson.

Take a closer look at the toes of the shoes (Image via Nike)

This homage colorway is made even better by picante red highlights, which are inscribed in the same vintage script as the word "Force" on the 1990s variant. Finally, the underfoot Air midsole has a coconut milk color that gives a retro feel.

The new Nike Air Force 1 Low Command Force "Summit White Hyper Royal" sneakers are expected to arrive in the coming days. For more updates on the aforementioned colorblocking, swoosh enthusiasts and other casual users can register on Nike's official website or SNKRS app.

