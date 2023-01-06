Nike SB Dunk Low ISO "Wolf Gray Gum" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label’s skateboarding line is preparing for the 2023 launch calendar with an all-new Nike SB Dunk Low shoes. The latest iteration dubbed ISO “Wolf Gray Gum” sneakers will be available anytime soon.

The new Nike SB Dunk Low ISO "Wolf Gray Gum" shoes will be delivered in the next few weeks of 2023. These shoes will be dropped with a retail price tag of $110 for each pair. Nike SB fans and other readers can purchase them from Nike as well as a few select Nike SB affiliated retail shops.

Nike SB Dunk Low ISO "Wolf Gray Gum" shoes are embellished with orange touches all over

Here's a detailed view of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@yankeekicks)

The Nike SB Dunk Low style has already adopted diverse color palettes and designs throughout 2022, both in the form of standalone releases and joint releases with companies notably Crushed Skate shop, Concepts, and HUF. The highly anticipated "Heineken 2.0" variation as well as another eye-catching and opulent colorway created in collaboration with Run the Jewels will be available in 2023.

We've already examined the Nike SB Dunk High "Sweet Bee" throughout the season, and now we're examining the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO "Wolf Gray Gum." However, this shoe is a continuation of the "Midnight Navy" and "Dark Russet" and stresses a clean and crisp color palette instead, giving it an extra versatile appearance that will suit whatever fit you throw at it. Over the past year, there have been a lot of zany SB Dunk colorways created.

Swoosh stresses the beginnings and progression of its classic Nike Dunk line as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Only a few days ago, there were some popular sneaker insiders like @masterchefian and @prvt.selection shared an early look at the shoe. Then, via its social media website, Yankee Kicks posted further, more in-depth pictures of the pair. The majority of the sneakers will be gray, according to these photographs.

The entire shoe will be coated in a Wolf Gray/White-Wolf Gray-Gum Light Brown-Pure Platinum-Safety Orange color palette. All of the medial and lateral side panels have a dazzling white swoosh that is covered from heel to toe in wolf gray leather for a stunning contrast that is sure to draw attention. Thanks to the extra-thick laces that hold it all together for a half pipe-ready look, this is one of the best skate sneakers you can buy.

A significant amount of gum rubber surrounds the midsole underfoot for improved grip and durability with each stride. It would be hard to talk about this SB Dunk Low, without mentioning the iconic safety orange insignia on the tongue tag, which honors the renowned Orange Label collection,

Keep a watchful eye out for the arriving Nike SB Dunk Low ISO "Wolf Gray Gum" sneakers that are planned for the coming weeks of 2023. Nike SB fans and other sneakerheads can simply sign up on the Swoosh’s official web page or get the SNKRS app to stay posted on the aforementioned skate shoe launch.

